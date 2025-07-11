Will AI hinder our ability to think critically?

The use of Artificial Intelligence has become the norm, and everyone uses it; it is the way of work, and employers need to be aware that their staff are using it all the time. There is nothing wrong with that. AI has enabled work to be “easy” and “quick to close out”. I recently had a conversation with a colleague, and she was concerned about whether Al is taking away one’s ability to think objectively and critically when at work.

We had an interesting discussion. While AI has made work “easy”, it can only be of benefit if we apply it correctly; otherwise, it is of little value. For AI to be a tool that is value-adding, it has to be “told what to do”. You have to ask the right questions, provide it the proper context and complexity so that it can do what you want it to do. To do that, you must have clarity in your mind about what you are trying to achieve and why.

In the debate, I shared a scenario that my team used during our recruitment process assessments. Very often, we develop technical work samples which we give to candidates. The work samples are very technical and are used to assess the depth of technical knowledge and appreciation. These are ordinarily timed sessions, and we allow the candidate to use researched material from the internet. We advise that any material used must be adequately referenced, as one would when presenting a paper, to demonstrate their ethical practice. My colleague argued that this approach is opening one to use AI or, worse still, get “someone else to do the work for them”.

My argument is that we give candidates the benefit of the doubt and believe that everyone is ethical. So she asked, ‘How do you check first the ethical mindset of the candidate, and how does this answer the question of assessing a candidate’s critical thinking ability?’ In response to the above, I provided the following response. Submitted work is placed into plagiarism software to verify its authenticity and to check if it has been appropriately referenced or if it has been plagiarised from someone else’s work. If it comes out with red traffic lights, then you know. That’s the first step. The other control mechanism is that if the work presented is good and it is selected for the next stage, we invite the candidate in a face-to-face discussion and presentation. In this stage, we probe, question and critique their presentation.

We ask the tough questions. What has informed their presentation and why? How does this relate to the role they have applied for, and why is it important? We ask them to respond regarding best practices in their space, both professionally and within the context of the business. If you have used AI or “got a friend to do your work”, you will struggle to engage in the discussion. If you have used AI but can provide context and depth of engagement and can also ask questions that challenge the panel, then you will do well. AI can only help you so much. It cannot tell your story or describe the learning you took away from an experience, nor how that experience informs your thinking moving forward or the emotional roller-coaster you went through as you addressed a work problem.

The ability to express all he above is critical, as it reflects the required thinking in assessments. AI does help, but it only goes so far. So, AI cannot stop critical thinking unless one chooses to stop thinking. We continue to debate the topic and think about how we ensure that our human capital remains grounded in thinking objectively and not passively consuming information.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U)



