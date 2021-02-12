Will my past as a part time usher haunt me?

By Moses Ssesanga More by this Author

Dear Moses,

I began a career transition that made me return to school. But because of Covid, I had to think of ways to make more money. I became a part time events usher. I am applying for jobs, however, if you searched for me online, some not so descent pictures of me as an usher turn up. In case of a background search, would this turn a company off?

Dear Leona,

One major impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world of work that has come to live permanently with us, has been the quick transformation of many people hitherto employed in permanent positions exclusively by one employer into becoming some sort of independent contractors supplying their labour/services to more than one employer or, if they are entrepreneurial, running private hustles successfully on the side.

On the other hand, many employers have also come to realise that congregating people from 8.00am to 5.00pm in one place can be costly, when you take into account expenditure on utilities, office rent and running expenses, etc, yet these costs are avoidable if you encourage remote and shift working.

This then becomes a win-win situation for many employees as it allows them time to take care of their side hustles, without necessarily compromising their productivity at their main jobs.

In your case, your fear is that you think the modeling and ushering gig you took up to make ends meet may have compromised your personal brand values along the way. The important thing to do however, as you search for jobs, is to research and understand the organisations you are trying to join, their stand on the values and branding.

You should bear in mind that many organisations define their brand identity and that’s what they promise and sell to their customers. They then inculcate these same brand values into their people to ensure that the employees exceed the customers’ expectations in order to drive customer base retention.

Therefore, since you already know that your modeling and ushering gig is out there online, you should be the first one to be upfront about it in your resume and, explain it as stop-gap measure you took in your quest to put bread on the table and to survive the Covid-19 upheavals.

If the prospective employer decides to invite you for an interview, it might be that they were not actually turned off by your gig and if you get questioned about it, be as candid in your answers as you can. Do not apologise. Simply explain what you did by pointing out that you did not compromise your values as you executed your modeling and ushering gig. Good luck!

Moses Ssesanga,

Head of Human Resource,

NMG Uganda

mssesanga@ug.nationmedia.com