Work: How to improve team cohesiveness

Dear Caroline,

I am part of a junior team in my organisation. We are primarily responsible for coordinating project activities, including logistics and ensuring that activities are managed well and on time. I love my job, but I am getting frustrated with my team; they leave everything to the last minute, and we often look unserious. I have spoken to my supervisor, who has tried to intervene, but my team will do well for the following two projects and then return to “their old ways”. What do I do?

Mathew

Hello Mathew, thanks for sharing your frustration; let us see how I can help you. The first thing you need to appreciate is that your team members come from different backgrounds, and many have had different experiences which inform how they engage and interact. As a concerned team member, you may want to reflect on the last three to four projects you have been delivering on and assess how the team worked together. I am sure there are team projects that you have done well.

The question is, what made that project work successful? As well as the positives, you must look at where you did not do so well and why. When you look at these two lists, you will likely find they are opposites. With this information, you have some options. The first is to check whether team members feel as frustrated as you. This is important because it gives you a platform to discuss your concern. You may want to initiate a team meeting and share your worry; the data you have collected will inform how the issues are addressed.

When the team session happens, you should present changes in how you work that can support the team. This may include planning for six months, having a clear calendar of activities and ensuring that all the activity delivery details are noted and a point person in the team is allocated a task. Furthermore, consider putting deadlines on when work is delivered. It is essential to include your team supervisor in this discussion so they can support what you are presenting and ensure that the team members understand that they are accountable for what is agreed upon.

The final consideration that you may propose is to hold a post-activity meeting where the team come together and reflect on a closed-out project so you can all capture the good and the bad and what can be done better. This way, you are consistently improving the way you work and ensuring you deliver quality service to the broader organisation. Good luck