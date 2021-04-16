Work trends every business leader needs to know

By Business Daily Africa More by this Author

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic peaked last year, the workplace has never been the same both for employers and their employees. Businesses worldwide had little option but to go remote as contagion rates shot upward in the first phase of the outbreak in 2020.

Millions of office workers were forced to take to telecommuting to keep business operations going despite the numerous challenges such as slow internet connection speeds, attacks by hackers and software bugs as well as concerns about work efficiency by some employers.

And even as the pandemic begins to cool off in some parts of the world, companies are pondering on how the operations will be in the future.

Multiple surveys by different groups however show that most company are set to adopt hybrid systems where some of their workers will return to the workplace while others continue to work from home.

Flexible work is here to stay

Employees want the best of both worlds: 73 per cent of workers surveyed want flexible remote work options to continue, while at the same time, 67 per cent are craving more in-person time with their teams. To prepare, 66 per cent of business decision makers are considering redesigning physical spaces to better accommodate hybrid work environments.

Employers out of touch

The Microsoft research suggests most business leaders are faring better than their employees. An estimated 61 per cent of leaders say they’re “thriving” right now 23 percentage points higher than those without decision-making authority.

They also reported stronger relationships with colleagues (+11 percentage points) and leadership (+19 percentage points), and a higher likelihood of taking all or more than their allotted vacation days (+12 percentage points).

Business leaders surveyed were also more likely to be millennials or Gen X, male, information workers, and farther along in their careers. In contrast, Gen Z, women, front-line workers, and those new to their careers reported struggling the most over the past year.

And workers feel the disconnect. Thirty-seven per cent of the global workforce says their companies are asking too much of them at a time like this. Now more than ever, employees are expecting employers and leaders to empathise with their unique challenges.

Authenticity will encourage productivity

As people navigated unprecedented stress on the front lines, balanced childcare and home school, worked from living rooms and quieted barking dogs, something changed: work became more human. Co-workers leaned on each other in new ways to get through the last year. 1 in 6 (17 per cent) has cried with a colleague, especially those in healthcare (23 per cent), travel and tourism (21 per cent), and education (20 per cent).

More genuine interactions with co-workers may help foster a workplace where people feel more comfortable being themselves. Compared to one year ago, 39 per cent of people in the Microsoft study said they are more likely to be their full, authentic selves at work, and 31 per cent are less likely to feel embarrassed or ashamed when their home life shows up at work.

And people who interacted with their co-workers more closely than before by meeting their children and pets over video, or even sharing a cry not only experienced stronger work relationships (+12 percentage points), but also reported higher productivity (+23 percentage points) and better overall wellbeing (+9 percentage points).

Talent is everywhere

A vast talent marketplace is one of the brightest outcomes from the shift to remote work. Remote job postings on LinkedIn increased more than five times during the pandemic, and people are taking notice.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of those we surveyed are planning to move to a new location this year, indicating that people no longer have to leave their desk, house or community to expand their career opportunities.

This fundamental shift expands economic opportunity for individuals and enables organisations to build high-performing, diverse teams from a near-limitless talent pool.

A wider talent pool offers immense opportunity, especially as the pandemic subsides and childcare options are more readily available.

Organisations will be able to hire the best and brightest from around the world, while people broaden their career and economic possibilities without compromising well-being and family priorities.