Working  students: Gains and losses

Hannah Kwagala, a second year student doing a Bachelors in Law at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) started working in her Senior Six vacation as a secretary at a law firm.

Although her job is related to the course she is offering at university, and her employer is aware that she is a student, Kwagala admits that balancing the two is difficult.

“It comes with sacrifice, Sometimes I have to reach work late because I have papers in the morning and sometimes I have to reach class late because I have been caught up with work. Other times, l can be so exhausted to grasp anything in class,” she admits.

Lucky for her, her employer is supportive and understands the demands of school, so the two are able to have conversations when it comes to things that need her attention and presence at school.

“In my opinion, I would not support someone to work while schooling especially, if they are doing a ‘heavy’ course that will need their undivided attention. Most of us do it because we need to make a living or even pay our tuition at some point. On the other hand, I would recommend an internship programme instead,” says Kwagala.

Joweria Sebadduka, a third year student of Business Computing at Makerere University Business School is a business owner.

For a longtime, she wanted to explore the ice cream business, during her second year, she saw an opportunity to open an ice cream parlour opposite her hostel.

Although she employs someone, she is actively involved in the day to day running of her business.

“I wake up early in the morning to open up the business and by the time my employee comes, the place is open. I then leave her and go to school, since I have my lectures in the morning upto around 12pm. I come back later after lectures and stay until evening; observing how she treats customers.

I also mix the ice cream myself, which I do in the evening after selling for the day so that I know how much I need to make depending on what I have sold through the day. I also mix in the evening so that in the morning when I open up, the ice cream is available for clients,” she explains.

Though her business is not in any way related to what she is studying, she believes she has learned a lot.

“Working while studying makes you feel more independent, trains you to work strategically and spend thoughtfully because you know where the money comes from. It gives you something constructive to think about, and makes you developmental in your thinking,” Sebadduka says.

She however, notes that although work-study is good and comes with a wealth of experience for the students, the kind of job also matters and so, she cautions students against jobs that demand much more time than they can give to their academics.

“You just need to be keen to carefully give each activity time. Personally, I make sure that I do not miss my lectures in the morning because of work. I strictly handle school in the mornings and in the afternoon/evening, I work,” she says.



Advice to students who work

Jude Kanyike, a human capital consultant shares that today, companies and organisations are open to the idea of employing students, partly because they are a cheaper source of capital and so, students can be able to forge a way of working while studying.

He also shares a few tips that are key in a work-study arrangement.



Communicate

Kanyike shares that talking to your employer, colleagues and lecturers (where necessary) about your work-study situation is important; not as an excuse to skip on work or school, but to keep them in the loop about your schedule.

“In events where work and school clash, be open and communicate with your employer or colleagues. In times when you need to take some time off for example for school, give your work notice so that they are aware of this but to also avoid conflicts or misunderstandings on either side,” he says.



Manage your time

Working while studying can be hectic with time not being your best ally, Linda Rose Arinaitwe, a human resource manager admits. However, thoughtfully planning for and managing your time for the two activities can come a long way in helping you manage work and study.

“Draw up schedules, timetables for work related duties and responsibilities as well as for school; classes, tests, study, research and assignments. The key here is to stick to your schedule. This also calls for planning ahead. For example if you will need a week or two to be away for school, you may want to work and get things off your work table in advance or get a colleague to cover for you for the time you will be away,” she advises.

Additionally, while planning the schedule, one also needs to prioritise. “At this point, I want to imagine that successfully finishing school is the priority and so, much of the time should be given to this,” she says.



Avoid operating in crisis

“The key to this is sticking to your schedule. Otherwise, procrastinating things to the last minute will make you operate in crisis,” Arinaitwe cautions.

She adds that class work and other assignments, preparing for exams should be done in time so you will not have to stay up all night doing an assignment that is needed the following day.

In like manner, execute work duties and responsibility in their timelines so you don’t have to skip class to finish a project.

“Another thing to help you not operate in crisis is taking on what you are able to do. Do not take on roles and things you do not have time to accomplish,” says Arinaitwe.



Live healthy

Kanyinke says this is important as well. “Always eat on time, so you do not skip food because you are working or sleep less because you are reading for an exam you did not amply prepare for. Lack of sleep makes your brain less sharper. Lastly, have an exercise routine to follow everyday. Exercise will make you sleep and focus better as well as boost your mind.”



If possible

Get a job in your field of study. This will make your work-study less hectic and much easier. In such a case, experience from work can be shifted into your academics and the knowledge from school can be applied at work. Additionally, it is also a way of acquiring work experience.