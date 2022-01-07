Your hard work should always speak for you

Prime

Dickson Namisi is the head, Digital Media Unit at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.  Photo/Godfrey Lugaaju.

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

  • Dickson Namisi is the head, Digital Media Unit at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. He is passionate about providing information that promotes patriotism and fosters national peace. 

Take us through your career journey.
I started my career at the Independent Uganda as a subscription executive after completing university in 2012. Interacting with subscribers exposed me to many influential people in Uganda.  In 2014, I worked closely with Denis Nabende, a friend to set up a radio station in Mbale District. 
After the general elections in 2016, Nabende was assigned to streamline government digital communications that had been predominantly utilised by defamers of government programmes.
 He again offered me an opportunity to extend my support in establishing the unit. This gave birth to the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC). We worked tirelessly to streamline the online media (social media) and provide facts that would help in eliminating false propaganda.
In GCIC, I worked as a communication assistant from December 1, 2016 to 2021. In 2021, GCIC became independent of  the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and was shifted to State House with a tenth of the original staff.  
Unfortunately, the move was abrupt and it left the majority uncertain of what to do next. 

