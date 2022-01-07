Your hard work should always speak for you

Take us through your career journey.

I started my career at the Independent Uganda as a subscription executive after completing university in 2012. Interacting with subscribers exposed me to many influential people in Uganda. In 2014, I worked closely with Denis Nabende, a friend to set up a radio station in Mbale District.

After the general elections in 2016, Nabende was assigned to streamline government digital communications that had been predominantly utilised by defamers of government programmes.

He again offered me an opportunity to extend my support in establishing the unit. This gave birth to the Government Citizen Interaction Centre (GCIC). We worked tirelessly to streamline the online media (social media) and provide facts that would help in eliminating false propaganda.

In GCIC, I worked as a communication assistant from December 1, 2016 to 2021. In 2021, GCIC became independent of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and was shifted to State House with a tenth of the original staff.

Unfortunately, the move was abrupt and it left the majority uncertain of what to do next.

Would you describe yourself as a leader or a boss?

I am a leader. I believe that a leader must be a good communicator, decisive, enthusiastic, empathetic and confident. If you show confidence in your decisions, it is easy for others to trust you. All this is possible if you have a team that is willing to work together and accomplish a similar goal.

How did you get where you are today?

First of all I believe I have managed to achieve what I have because of God’s mercy. I have also worked tirelessly since 2011 to shape the digital media landscape of our country.

My motivation is to control the circulation of hatred through misinformation and promote patritotism especially among the youth.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

My friend and mentor, Nabende always told me that my hard work should speak for me. Following his advice, there is no doubt that every boss I have worked with has appreciated my commitment and loyalty to service above self.

I have served under different people including ministers Frank Tumwebaze and Judith Nabakooba, Denis Nabende, Morrison Rwakakamba, Fabrice Rulinda, Awel Uwihanganye, Vincent Bagiire and commissioner Moses Watasa, to mention but a few who have become close friends.

Why is digital communication important to you?

Digital communication is a trend that is here to stay and must be embraced by everyone in the world. It is the easiest mechanism by which we can reach the largest population of the youth who seem to be vulnerable to information access.

How has the new normal of doing things affected you?

The new normal has been a blessing in disguise to me and the entire digital media fraternity. Covid-19 cut off the physical approach of doing things and created more room for the new media to blossom. This included holding virtual meetings, WhatsApp messages, Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok. that we used to streamline communication about government programmes maximally.

It has uncovered the relevance of social media in the day-to-day operations. The only challenge that is also manageable is the speed at which ‘fake news’ spreads on social media which is quite disastrous to those that fall for it.

However, lies are never sustainable and that is why fake news is easily countered with facts.

Do you believe in the power of mentorship?

Absolutely, we come and go but work remains the same year in year out. Therefore, mentoring others for the future is key to sustainable development.

How have you used the opportunities presented to you as a manager to change lives?

Inspiring my team mates to always strive for the best and be positive in how they perceive situations in life.

Secondly, it is the best avenue to reach out to the vulnerable youth to inform them about government programmes and policies that benefit them.

What makes some managers fail in delivering their mandates?

Some managers find try to please everyone while making decisions that are substantial in the organisation, some become greedy and the rest get involved in petty issues that can best be managed by staff. This is time-wasting and irrelevant to the building of an agency.