Bible Society of Uganda scales up spread of gospel in better home

Simon Peter Mukhama(C), the C.E.O and General Secretary of BSU speaks to the media at the project site visit last week in Kampala. Looking on are some of the BSU board members.

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

  • FYI. The Bible Society of Uganda is redeveloping their home on Bombo Road and calls upon Christians and well-wishers to join the cause, writes Godfrey Lugaaju.

Recently, the Bible society of Uganda launched an initiative to redevelop their structure on Bombo Road.
Simon Peter Mukhama, the CEO and general Secretary of BSU, shares that hatching the idea of going commercial came from his background in business management and accounting. He thought of a more sustainable way to run the organisation.

