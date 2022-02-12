Bible Society of Uganda scales up spread of gospel in better home

Recently, the Bible society of Uganda launched an initiative to redevelop their structure on Bombo Road.

Simon Peter Mukhama, the CEO and general Secretary of BSU, shares that hatching the idea of going commercial came from his background in business management and accounting. He thought of a more sustainable way to run the organisation.

“I headed finance but the general secretary I took over from was a highly business fellow who opened my eyes into sustainability and continuity. We realised we were heavily depending on donors who have priorities and you have to do what they are able to fund, that was uncomfortable for me,” Mukhama says.

He says part of the tipping point was when he got the gay community seeking to support his work.

“In 2014, I ran a drive for life members and by Jan to Dec, I had 100 members. Today, we have 1200 life members.

These were the drivers, we did not want to depend on donors and people who want us to go astray from our values,” he says.

He then thought of redevelopment and they did a visibility study to guide their plans.

BSU has trustees of five people from five denominations. It has a trustee from the Anglican faith, Bishop Benard Obaikol, Archbishop Paul K Bakyenga from the Catholics, Metropolitan Yona Lwanga (RIP) from the Orthodox, Christian Aliddeki from the Seventh day Adventists, and Pastor Nicholas Wafula from the Pentecostal fraternity.

It is in these trustees’ names that BSU’s property is registered for safety.

“I told them about the project and told them it could generate for us funds. I asked the architects to design a plan which looks like an open Bible. They presented it to the trustees. Archbishop Bakyenga said we should take this on and have Bible house in the format of the Bible and we set the ball rolling,”Mukhama shares.

Raising the money

Mukhama came up with a number of concepts to raise the funds for the project. These include a handwritten Bible where one pays Shs 100,000 to write a verse, life membership where each member contributes Shs1million, the coin challenge where people pick tins from BSU to save coins, Parliament Bible each at Sh1m.

There are also recognition categories of Platinum (Shs 100m), Diamond (75m), Gold (50m), Silver (25m), Bronze (Shs 10m) and Wood (between Shs1m and 5m).

“We will raise the money locally. Canaan Sites partnered with us and, they are contributing 55 per cent and after completing the building, we shall pay them. Once complete, BSU will be a household name and there will be a sense in which Christians in Uganda will own the Bible Society,” he says.

Impact

Bible Society of Uganda boasts of the 62 staff team around the country.

“Our board never disrupts the work I do but they audit me. Having a Bible in braille is my great success. The branches I founded have been a significant achievement for me. Least to say, the redevelopment of the new Bible house,” Mukhama notes.

Did you know?

For the last 54years, the Bible Society of Uganda (BSU) has continued to carry out its mandate of spreading the gospel in Uganda.

This, they do through translating, publishing and distributing the Bible. To date, the organisation boasts of translating the Bible into 20 local languages.

Bible Society, an organisation set apart by the churches to translate and produce bibles, has established branches in Rwenzori, Ankole, Teso and Acholi to ease operations.

What they say about the project

Fr Dr Mark Richard Ssajjabbi, Chairman Board of Governors BSU

We are glad that our board has professionally and strategically designed such a project in a commercial new Bible House project. It will address the important issue of sustainability.

Simon Peter Mukhama, General Secretary Bible Society of Uganda

We have brought together 10 per cent of the funds that we need for the new bible house, that is good news and when we put this together with what our colleagues Canaan Construction Company has brought on table 55 per cent, we say this is a great job and the work has started. We invite you to join us in whatever way to make sure that this dream comes true so that there is Bible translation, publishing, distribution and engagement to transform lives and change the nation of Uganda like we say in our motto, For God and My Country.

Dorothy Kisaka, Executive Director, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)

I am associated with the Bible Society as a life member and as part of the fundraising committee for the new Bible House. The new Bible House is an exciting project, it is going to house many leading Christian institutions and it is going to provide the much needed video conferencing space in a post pandemic era.

Rev. Canon Dr Rebecca Nyegenye, Vice President Bible Society of Uganda

I am delighted to invite each one of you to join us in this cause of seeing the completion of the Bible House. After it has been completed, you are going to see the evidence of the translation, distribution and publishing of scripture evident and the word of God is going to go across Uganda and beyond.