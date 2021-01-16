‘Bina Baibe is my ride or die friend’

By Isaac Ssejjombwe More by this Author

Best friends for life. Bina Baibe real name, Robina Mbabazi Mulera is the presenter of the mid-morning show Mubeezi on 90.4 Dembe FM while Doreen Nasasira is the presenter of K-Zone, a night show on KFM. The two started as friends and after some time became bestfriends. Isaac Ssejjombwe sat them down to know more about their friendship.

Doreen

What kind of relationship do you have with Bina Baibe?

She is my best friend and she is like a sister to me. I can freely and openly talk to her in good and bad times.

At what point did you become best friends?

One day, we were from a meeting at work and she asked if she could drop me off so that I save my transport. Along the way she bought me something to eat. After dropping me off, she gave me some money. I was excited and surprised and from that day I considered her my best friend.

When and where did you meet her?

It was towards the end of 2017 when I had just joined KFM. I was in the presenter’s lounge doing show prep and we started a conversation. She was humorous to the extent that she made me laugh out loud and talk loudly. I noticed she was a free spirit just like me, so we exchanged phone contacts and our friendship started.

What are your fondest memories of her?

I will never forget November 26, 2019 on my birthday when she took me with another friend to Namawojolo to eat chicken. They surprised me with cake and we ended up celebrating my birthday with strangers. She made sure everyone who wanted to taste the cake sang for me a birthday song. It was my first time to celebrate my birthday with a bunch of people. She also took me to Cindy’s concert. This was my first time to attend a concert because I always went clubbing.

What do you like about her?

She is a Mukiga who tells it as it is. She does not bad mouth people and is God-fearing. She motivates me and wants to see me thrive in my career. She is hardworking, selfless, self-driven and ambitious.

What do you dislike about her?

Bina has poor communication skills; she rarely answers her phone and could return your call a week later. She can reply to your WhatsApp after like a week yet she’s always online updating her status.

Craziest things you have done together?

One day we roasted sweet potatoes on a stove but they were taking long to get ready, so we just ate them.

Sometimes we order for rolex worth Shs1,500 by the roadside and eat it from the car. One thing is that when Bina wants or craves something she will not rest until she gets it regardless of the cost.

What nickname do you call her?

Bina Omukiga

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No way, we are a team that supports each other, promotes positivity, motivates each other, dreams big, prays together sometimes, and we offer each other counsel. So the best we do is to mind our business.

How far can you go to help Bina?

On a scale of one to 10, I will say 10. I think l can be driven to risk a great deal when it comes to Bina because I know she would do the same for me.

What do you have in common?

We are both hardworking Bakiga, Christians who love food.

Bina Baibe

What kind of relationship do you have with Doreen?

Doreen and I are good friends and workmates.

When and where did you meet her?

We met in 2017 when she joined Nation Media Group as radio presenter on KFM, a sister radio station. She was a jolly, bubbly beautiful girl who would lighten up the presenters’ lounge. She was a darling to many.

What are your fondest memories of her?

We drove to Namawojolo with just Shs15,000. We met warm people, got to roast the gonja (plantain) and chicken with them.

Another one is the day Cindy, the King herself conquered the Cricket Oval Lugogo and silenced her critics. We were so broke but Doreen insisted we have to go and support a fellow woman. She contacted one of her friends and he sent us Shs30,000 then I also contributed Shs20,000. We did a Facebook live video pleading with women to attend.

What do you like about her?

She is optimistic and someone who brightens up the room. People say I’m tough but Doreen brings out the lighter side of me. She is a good listener, supportive and appreciates our differences; I like that she did not force me to change or try to control me. Doreen is fun. I’m blessed to have her as a good friend. She has taught me a lot such as self-love and acceptance.

What do you dislike about her?

Doreen is a poor timekeeper. She will show up either 30minutes or one hour late. We have fought over this several times. But I’m praying for a miracle for Doreen to one day surprise me and turn up on the dot or a few minutes before the agreed time.

Craziest things you have done together?

We wore Christmas tree decorations and did a Facebook live video to wish our fans a happy 2020. Another crazy thing is eating rolex with raw tomatoes by the roadside.

What nickname do you call her?

Recently, I started calling her Do Do from Do Dat John Blaq’s song.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No, Doreen and I are prayerful and God fights our wars.

How far can you go to help her?

All the way from social, financial support to work-related issues. I rarely pick up or reply to her texts but she knows that during those tough times, I have always made myself available just in case she wants to talk.

How often do you meet?

Rarely, especially if one of us is going through a tough time. When one of us is feeling lost and broken or to brainstorm about a new idea or celebrating a milestone. We also have cheat day every month when we go out and spoil ourselves by eating things people call unhealthy.

Titbits

• Bina describes Doreen: I prefer calling her a good friend because I know so little about her personal life but I have talked to her mother on phone.

• Doreen says her and Bina Baibe are alike because... both are hardworking Bakiga, Christians who love food.