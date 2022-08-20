Bishop William Rukirande: From classroom to church

While some Christians receive Jesus Christ as their Saviour after committing several sins and accumulating hatred in communities, Bishop William Rukirande,90, became born again at the age of nine.

The first born of Azaria Rwomushana and Leah Keigamirwa, residents of Rubira- Katookye Kyanamira Sub-County in Kabale District, gave up his Grade Two primary school teacher post and opted to study a certificate in Theology because of his desire to serve God. Little did he know that he would head Kigezi Diocese that comprised Kabale, Rukungiri, Kisoro and Kanungu districts.

Childhood

Rukirande was born in 1932 and 10 years later, his parents had their second born. He says his father, who was a pagan, had five children.

“I was nine years old. One midnight when my father got a vision of welcoming Jesus Christ in our home. He asked us to accompany him to the nearest Church of Uganda premises where we found the church leaders and he told them that he wanted to be a member of the church,” Rukirande recounts adding: “They prayed for us all and the next morning my father took them home where they burnt all idols he used to worship. On this day, I got saved. Since that day, I have never regretted my decision.”

Rukirande started his primary education at Kigata Church School before joining Muyebe Primary School in 1947 where he completed Primary Six in 1952. Then, he joined Kakoba National Teacher’s College in Mbarara District where he qualified as a Grade Two teacher and was posted to Burema Primary School, Kinkiizi County in Kanungu District.

While at Burema Primary School, he started private studies affiliated to British Tutorial College in England where he mastered teaching English and Mathematics.

“On January 23, 1960, I got married to Harriet whom I had met at a teacher’s conference in Kabale Town and by God’s grace I was appointed the head teacher of Nyakatare Primary School in Kanungu District in 1961,” he says.

Love for evangelism

The cleric also recalls that while serving as a head teacher, the voice of God appeared to him asking him to start serving Him as a church leader. He joined Bishop Tucker School of Divinity and Theology in Mukono where he attained a certificate in Theology in 1964.

Two years later, he was appointed a deacon of Rugarama Cathedral in Kabale Town before he was posted to Rubirizi Parish as a parish priest in Nyarushanje, Rukungiri District where he served as chaplain of Kisiizi Hospital.

“Because of my passion for evangelism and preaching the word of God in 1973, I pursued a diploma in Theology at Bishop Tucker College in Mukono. On return, I was appointed dean of Rugarama Cathedral and a chaplain of Kigezi High School,” Rukirande recounts. He adds that because the then bishop of Kigezi Diocese Festo Kivengyere was preaching and evangelising in almost every part of the world, he had more responsibility added to him to ensure the continuity of church activities in 1975.

Bishop Rukirande chats with Minister David Bahati. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

“In 1977, Bishop Kivengyere went into exile because the Idi Amin government wanted to eliminate him. The diocesan administration appointed me acting bishop despite the harassment I faced from the Amin soldiers who suspected that I was not supporting their regime,” he says.

“During my time as acting bishop I concentrated on the construction of the diocesan cathedral at Rugarama in Kabale Town. After Amin had been ousted, Bishop Kivengyere returned and I had to serve in my previous office as assistant bishop,” he adds.

In 1981, Rukirande, who had always desired at least a Bachelor’s degree in Theology asked Bishop Kivengyere to allow him go for further studies in Virginia Theological Seminary, US. He was granted permission and he returned to Uganda after two years. Three years later, the same theological seminary awarded him an honorary doctorate of Theology.

After the death of Bishop Kivengyere in 1988, of the Church of Uganda elevated Rukirande to Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, a position he held until 1997.

“During my retirement in 1999, I worked as director of Solar Light for Africa for 16 years. From 2004 to 2007 the province of the church of Uganda appointed me to serve as the caretaker bishop of Muhabura Diocese because there was a succession crisis until a new bishop was consecrated,” Bishop Rukirande recalls.

He says he lost his wife Harriet in June 2008 and the world became such a lonely place. In 2011, he married the Rev Winnie with whom he currently lives.

On longevity

The nonagenarian attributes his longevity to serving Christ and his people. He says he does not feed on special meals or any sort of magic but it is purely God’s grace.

“I have never embezzled church money and I was faithful to my wife Harriet until her passing before I remarried Winnie,” he says.

The retiree says he has never suffered from any serious sickness and in regard to physical fitness, he walks from home to his dairy farm in Rubira –Kigata Village in Kabale District.

“Sometimes I walk a few kilometres to supervise my tree plantations in the same village,” Bishop Rukirande says.

Typical day and other activities

The retired bishop says every day he wakes up at 6am and immediately starts reading his bible and thereafter, he takes his breakfast before walking to his dairy farm.

“My age has not stopped me from reading the bible everyday besides writing books, and driving my car to Kabale Town, which is about 8km from my home. I have so far written about five books which include Sufficient Grace, The life of My Late Wife Harriet, Solar Light Africa, Cathedral Construction, and The 65 Women Mentioned in the Holy Bible. Daily prayers re-energise me and I feel great in the name of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Rukirande says.

He appeals to all church leaders in the world to be faithful while serving God and His people, fear sin and ensure that they love the people of God as Jesus Christ loved them.

The birthday

On July 2, this year people from different walks of life gathered at Rugarama Cathedral, the headquarters of Diocese of Kigezi for the thanksgiving ceremony of Bishop Rukirande as he celebrated his 90th birthday and 81 years of salvation. The theme of the ceremony was derived from Deuteronomy 5:33: Walk in obedience to all that the Lord your God has commanded you…

While the chief guest was Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati, and the main preacher was Bishop of Diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna.

“I will always be grateful to the Church of Uganda and the role the retired Bishop William Rukirande played towards my secondary school education. As an orphan, I could not afford school fees after my O-Level. The Diocese of Kigezi through the stewardship of Bishop Rukirande came to my rescue and they got me a scholarship that helped me to complete secondary school education,” Bahati said, before he announced a contribution of Shs7m to support the thanksgiving celebrations.

Bahati thanked Bishop Rukirande for the hard work and selflessness besides opting for a better lifestyle that has kept him healthy.

Bishop Akanjuna preached at the thanksgiving ceremony as he read Psalms 84 that reveals how amiable thy tabernacles, O LORD of hosts are!

“My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the LORD: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God. Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O LORD of hosts, my King, and my God. Blessed are they that dwell in thy house: they will be still praising thee. Selah. Blessed is the man whose strength is in thee; in whose heart are the ways of them.”

Timeline

•1932: William Rukirande was born.

• In 1961, they had their first born Peace before adding five more.

• Currently, they have about 16 grandchildren.

• 1966: He was appointed a deacon of Rugarama Cathedral in Kabale Town before he was posted to Rubirizi Parish as a parish priest in Nyarushanje, Rukungiri District where he served as chaplain of Kisiizi Hospital.