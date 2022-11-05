'I have a sister in her'

Nicole

How do you describe Olga?

She is loving and very intentional about showing love.

When did you become close?

Towards the end of second year and the more we found each other at the same spaces we picked interest in getting to know more about each other.

How different or alike are you?

Olga is not afraid to show her emotions and she is more vulnerable, yet I struggle with being vulnerable. We both sing and talk while watching films.

How would you describe your relationship?

It is not the most obvious relationship because we are two very different people.

Do you compete with each other?

No, we do not, but we like to complement and build each other up.

How often do you argue?

We have disagreements just like any other people.

If you got a call that Olga was in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

It could be vandalism.

What can you do that she cannot?

I am better at taking care of my natural hair.

Do you have a nickname for her?

Oluu. I was trying to vernacularise the short form of her name.

What causes your disagreements?

We have different personalities. What is comfortable for me is not necessarily what she flows with.

Any habits you could change about her?

Her negative attitude towards natural hair.

Who reads more?

Olga does.

What are the craziest things you have done together?

We got ear piercings together while at university.

Tell us about your fondest memories of her?

The time she wrote sticky notes with encouraging words that she felt I needed during her time in prayer.

Any recently?

I was going to do an exam and she sent me a long message on Whatsapp with encouragement, she even talked to me on the bus ride back to Kampala.

How has Olga changed over the years?

She has become more bold, courageous and strong.

Olga

How do you describe Nicole?

She is down to earth, loving and considerate. She puts the needs of others ahead of hers.

When did you become close?

We met at university but became close when she invited me and we started going to the same church.

How different or alike are you?

I love reading while Nicole does not.

I am a good writer and I am better communicator.

How would you describe your relationship?

I would liken it to dipping crisps in ice cream.On the surface it might seem disgusting but it actually tastes great.

Do you ever compete ?

Yes, but only when we are playing games.

How often do you argue?

Often, but I believe it is part of healthy relationships.

If you got a call that Nicole is in jail what crime would come to your mind?

It would be assault.

What can you do that she cannot?

I am good at writing and timekeeping.

What is her nickname?

I used to call her Kirabo Organics. But generally, I love her name.

What are the things you are both bad at?

I do not believe we are both bad at the same thing.

What causes your disagreements?

I believe it is miscommunication.

What would you change about her?

Her poor timekeeping.

Who reads more?

I do.

Craziest things you have done together…?

We pierced our ears together and the day we travelled from Law Development Centre - Mbarara campus to Kampala because we were so broke.

What is your best memory of her?

In 2021, when I lost my sister she would prepare breakfast and lunch for me, she would even spend the night with me.

How has Nicole changed over the years?

She is intentional in our friendship, our communication is better and Nicole is more expressive with her emotions.

How far can you go to help her?

I can go to the ends of the earth.

What hobbies do you share?

We watch films and love music.

Titbits...

What are your mutual hobbies?

We love watching films.

How far can you go to help Olga?

I can go to the depths of the sea .

Nicole Kiesha Bianca Kirabo