In 2010, Bashir Kiguli, a dentist, met Josephine Mulinde, a laboratory scientist, at Mulago Medical School. They were both taking classes at the school.

“At the time we studied the same core subjects but were in different courses,” Bashir says.

The couple became close in 2011 as part of the Paramedical Christian Union Fellowship.

“Because Bashir was staying at the hostel where the fellowship was being held, we began talking and exchanging contact information,” Josephine explains.

Bashir says Josephine was a mature Christian compared to him: “I thought she was too good for me because of the knowledge she had about the Bible and all the books she knew.”

He adds that his feelings for her developed when she finished her two-year course.

“I realised I had feelings for her when she graduated and I started missing her, but the good thing was that she would occasionally come to school,” he recalls.

Josephine says that she had a feeling that Bashir was interested in her before he approached her.

“He said nothing all that time, we initially started dating after I graduated,” she recalls.

The two started dating in 2013. Josephine adds that Bashir would visit her where she was working.

When Bashir graduated from medical school, their relationship kept progressing.

She adds that she had returned back to study at another school but that did not stop the blooming relationship.

“At the time she was studying again, our intentions were made clear Josephine introduced me to her pastor, which was a new and interesting thing to me since I was not from a Christian background,” he recalls.

“I knew it was a responsible thing to do, I had talked to my pastor about him and he wanted to meet him,” she says.

He adds that he did not think he would meet a pastor, but God made that possible.

“It was not difficult to choose her because my heart was hers, she knows I did not have a doubt about who I would marry,” Bashir adds.

Attractions

“His good vibes drew me to him, and I felt so at ease around him,” she says.

“She had a genuine heart for God, which is not often seen,” Bashir recalls, saying that she could help him organise his life.

No proposal

The couple knew they wanted to be together minus the proposal.

“We knew one day we would be together forever,” she adds.

Functions

They had their introduction ceremony at Josephine’s parent’s home in Banda in January 2018 .

They planned to have the wedding immediately after the introduction but could not, thus, ended up having it two years later in August 2020.

When questioned why the wedding was postponed, Josephine explains that they had selected a date but the timing was not ideal and they needed to raise funds for the wedding.

Introduction preparations

“The preparations were not too difficult, we managed to pay all the bills and Josephine gave me time to prepare myself so there was no pressure,” he says.

Josephine adds that the preparations were straining since she was using her savings but her family helped her through.

“At times, it was difficult because we were expecting fewer guests and my father had people he wanted to invite, but I explained we were planning a small function,” she continues.

Service providers

She says for the catering services, she used her friend’s mother for the introduction and her sister did the wedding.

“They did a good job,” she notes.

“We used two different decorators for the functions, at our wedding we used the same service providers Bashir’s brother used at his wedding,” she says.

She says that for photography, her sister cleared the bill for the introduction.

For hair and make-up for the introduction, her sister-in-law’s sister did her hair and make-up.

No entourage

“I knew having bridesmaids would be tiresome and I was not ready for that,” she adds.

Josephine says the matron was her sister and Bashir’s bestman was his brother.

Wedding highlights

“The whole function was my best wedding moment,” she says, “but I think the church service was my best moment.”

Bashir says his favourite wedding memory was seeing Josephine walk down the aisle with her brother.

“I am not emotional, but at that moment I almost cried, I don’t know what happened, but she looked beautiful,” he recalls.

On their wedding day, the couple had no disappointments.

Premarital counselling

The couple’s sessions were held at Kansanga Miracle Centre. Bashir says he learnt to have learned the importance of not being selfish in marriage.

“As a couple, we learnt to join money,” Josephine continues.

Tidbits

Date: August 1, 2020

Groom: Bashir Kiguli

Bride: Josephine Mulinde

Church: Kansanga Miracle Centre Cathedral