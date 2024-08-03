‘Many times I felt like giving up on my course’

“I had not planned to join Uganda Christian University (UCU), but I believe it was redirection from God,” Sarah.

Nsereko, who scored a CGPA of 4.72 in Bachelor of Computer Science at UCU says. Nsereko did not get the course she wanted at other universities, so she opted for UCU hoping to land her dream course.

Initially, she had wanted to be an aerospace engineer at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in US. With time, she realised that getting a university in Uganda to study that course would be difficult.

After her A-Level results came out the former student of Nabisunsa Girls’ School realised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was her thing.

“I always aced ICT and I learnt that computer science was a good course. One of my cousin’s who had studied it encouraged me to pursue the same,” she recounts.

Off to university

“My first semester was the hardest,” Nsereko says.

She explains that in her first semes ter she was adjusting from secondary school life and trying to get accustomed to the UCU environment and finding her footing and making friends in the community.

“I was struggling to settling in, I had so many expectations of the university not that they were not met, but I was also scared because it was a new environment where I was making my own decisions,” she recalls.

Nsereko learnt that it is a student who determines what his or her university’s life is going to be like.

“At UCU, you could get the course of your dreams but it was up to you as a student to ensure that you complete it in time,” Nsereko notes.

Sleepless nights

The young woman says she had a bad sleeping schedule which included being awake from 9pm to 6am before attending a class at 8am.

“I would be hoping and praying for a free period where I could take a nap then I had afternoon classes,” she recalls adding that there were moments where she felt like giving up because of the difficult academic moments.

“The nights started with me summoning all my energy to continue the course. I would think, meditate and ask myself if it was worth going through everything I did,” Nsereko explains.

Also, her parents’ expectations kept her going.

“I knew my parents needed a win. So, I wanted to give them a win by all means,” she notes.

This pushed her to read and call her classmates during weird night hours.

“I would seek assistance on numbers that I had failed to understand at 2am. My classmates were willing to help me. For those who stayed in my neighbourhood, we would meet and discuss classwork,” she recounts.

Nsereko credits her parents, Isa and Hilda Nsereko of Butambala District, for providing all necessities through out her education journey.

Even then, she prayed and went for counselling sessions at the Ruth Nkoyoyo Wellness Centre.

“I was encouraged to keep doing my best. My lecturers were very patient with me as they answered my many questions whenever I did not understand despite their busy schedules,” she commends.

Asked if she expected to get a first-class degree, Nsereko says she did not

expect one.

“It was in my last semester that I realised that if I performed well, I could

graduate with a first class.”

Challenges

“Unlike my classmates, when I joined UCU I had not done a course in computer science. My peers were able to code and do certain other things yet it was

a very new experience for me,” she reveals.

This made her feel like she was a step behind her the rest. After first year, she knew what was needed to put in extra time.

Balancing books and social life Nsereko commends her consistent friends who ensured that if there was a birthday for someone, they would invite and take her along.

“I attended even if it meant carrying me and I am grateful for that part of life.

“My friends pushed me to engage socially, something I do not take for granted,” Nsereko explains.

In class

Emma Isabirye, her lecturer, says Nsereko’s conduct in class was exceptional and helped her achieve the good grades.

“She was consistently engaged, actively participating in discussions, asking insightful questions and offering thoughtful contributions,” says Isabirye.

“Also, her positive attitude and willingness to collaborate with her peers created a supportive and productive learning environment,” he adds.

Nsereko, he says, consistently sought new knowledge and challenges going beyond the assigned material to explore additional resources and perspectives.

He adds that she demonstrated a strong ability to analyse complex information, identify patterns and draw meaningful conclusions.

“Her coursework in computer science provided her with a solid foundation in programming and machine learning which she effectively applied to her class projects,” Isabirye recalls.

Meanwhile Charles Muganga, her classmate, believes that Nsereko’s God-fearing and hardworking traits left her hard to ignore. Her persistence too helped her achieve this milestone.

Muganga explains that computer science is not an easy course but she always tried her best, spending sleepless nights and consulting on everything. “Sarah was flexible and always encouraged everyone,” he recalls.

Milcah Amanya with whom Nsereko attended primary and secondary school says, Nsereko has always been hardworking and she does her best when it comes to her friendships, academics and faith. “I was not shocked by her being a valedictorian, I knew she would excel immediately when she joined UCU."

“During holidays, I would look for Sarah but she always had a tight schedule. She prioritised her studies and when I look back I know it was worth it. She reaped what she sowed,” Amanya explains.

"Being the best overall student “It was a big shock but I am really grateful, it was a healing moment after all the effort and time I had put in,” Nsereko says.

Her parents were excited about her performance. “My mum was elated, she kept calling people telling them about my accomplishments while dad kept telling everyone he met about how many got first class degrees,” she notes.

Role models

Nsereko’s friend Hassan Bahati Mukisa, a software developer, has taught her not to look miserable during difficult times. “Hassan has a positive attitude and mentality.”

Her other role model is Charles Muganga because of his dedicated lifestyle as a programmer and developer.

“I find it inspirational that he develops programmes for fun, goes for presentations and moves around the country for the sake of technology,” she explains.

Future plans

Nsereko hopes to work for one or two years and then return to school for a Master’s degree.