‘Sisters in law’ with an amazing friendship

Gloria Wanyenze

How would you describe Martha?

She is a kind, generous, free spirited person and she lets go of things easily.

When did you become close?

We became close when we were in our third year first semester.

How different and alike are you?

We are alike in a way that we are passionate about women empowerment, corporate and commercial law, business and intentional about friendship. We are different though, in that we look at life differently, Martha easily lets go of things while I do not.

How would you describe your friendship?

We have a close friendship.

Do you have any competition among yourselves?

No, we are involved in different spaces and our competition is healthy.

How often do you argue?

We argued once.

What can you do that she cannot do?

I do not know.

Do you have a nickname for her?

Mart4.

What causes your disagreements?

Poor Communication

Any habits you could change about her?

I would change her being a last minute person.

Who reads more?

Me.

What are the craziest things you have done together?

We had a fun birthday trip to Fortportal.

What are your biggest memories of her?

In 2020, during the first Covid-19 lockdown we spent so much time together and learned more about each other.

What are your fondest memories of her?

My fondest memory was when we went on a birthday trip.

Any change about Martha as you have grown closer?

She is not so much a last minute person.

How far can you go to help her?

I can go to the moon and back for her.

What are the hobbies you share?

We love travelling, photography and business.









Martha Agaro

How would you describe Gloria?

She is a go getter.

When did you become close?

We became close when we were in our third year first semester.

How different and alike are you?

We are different in that I am interested in the part time work known as “gigs” while Gloria is not; we are both lawyers and teachers.

How would you describe your relationship?

We have a beautiful friendship.

Do you have any competition among yourselves?

We have in games.

If you got a call that Gloria was in jail, what crime would come to your mind?

Gloria is a good girl; I do not think she can commit any crime.

What can you do that she cannot do?

I am better at baking.

Do you have a nickname for her?

Gulo

What are the things you are both bad at?

Keeping grudges

What causes your disagreements?

Poor communication causes them.

What would you change about her?

I would change nothing.

Who reads more?

Her

What are the craziest things you have done together?

I would not call it crazy but it was when we had a fun birthday trip to Fort portal.

What is your biggest memory of her?

She greatly helped me while we were in Law School at UCU in every sphere of life from academically to socially.

How has Gloria changed over the years?

She is focused and a go getter and over the years she keeps getting better in that.

How far can you go to help her?

I can go to Magherita and back for her.

What hobbies do you share?