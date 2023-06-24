Stop carrying dead dogs on your back

Brethren, one of the most important things you can know in this life is the difference between a salvageable situation and one that cannot be salvaged. That is called wisdom. For example, if you are driving and run over a dog and it dies, it is dead. Even if you reverse the car, or get out and start beating your thighs and wailing with your hands on your head, it is dead. Simple, right? In theory, yes. In practice, not so much.

You see, many of us are in denial that the dog is dead. I am talking to the man pursuing a woman who has told him countless times he is just a friend, but remains convinced that they are in a relationship. Brother, you will soon be running errands for her as she plans her wedding to someone else. That dog died— a long time ago!

Perhaps you own a car that has been resting on four stones for about three years now. It’s been there so long that a colony of ants has made its home inside the engine and there is a fruit tree growing through the dust-coated windows. You keep saying that you are just waiting to gather enough money to give it an overhaul. Unless you are planning to use it as an environmentally-friendly coffin, please sell it as scrap metal and get rid of it. The dog is dead!

You may be in the position where you’ve been helping a relative financially. You paid their school fees, helped them secure employment, then they lost the job, you housed them as they looked for another job, helped them pay for their wedding, paid part of the hospital bill when their children were born, enjoyed a few years of peace and now guess what…their children are ready to start school and all eyes are on you and your bottomless pocket once again.

Unless you want to die of high blood pressure and diabetes combined, please accept that this particular dog must be helped to die.