10 essential items for your kitchen

Kitchen solutions. Walking that kitchen aisle in the supermarket this year, don’t forget these essential items. These items will stand the test of time.

A set of knives

One of the most overlooked items used are kitchen knives. What many people do not realise is that in order to expertly prepare food in the kitchen, one would need a minimum of three knives plus a cleaver. There are many other specialty knives and not necessary in order of importance: a chef’s knife, a paring knife and a serrated knife plus a cleaver are my most widely used. A chef’s knife is good for most kitchen tasks such as cutting fruits and vegetables, meats and fish. In many ways it is a jack of all trades and master -of -none knife that will last indefinably.

Do not skimp on money when it comes to purchasing a chef’s knife because as long as you treat it well and frequently sharpen it using a horning steel, there will never be a need for replacement. A paring knife is ideal for cutting smaller items such as fruits or making more precision cuts, while a serrated knife is good for cutting bread. A cleaver comes in handy when you need to chop meat such as a leg of lamb or a whole chicken. Budget a minimum of Shs 75,000 plus.

Cast iron pans

These pans are designed to evenly distribute heat and are great for searing meats while having enough edges for frying though they require a little more care than the usual. One can find a great cast iron pan at affordable prices and they last. Most people are intimidated by their maintenance since cast iron pans are never washed with soap and water; you either wipe them or simply wash them with water and fully dry them and rub them down with a neutral oil. The use of soap strips the seasoning that builds up to keep the food from sticking to the pan while cooking.

Microwave oven

While I still believe that a microwave oven is a wonderful invention and very handy for rewarming food (how would airlines serve food to passengers), few people use it to cook with per se; it ends up as a rather expensive heating contraption. Period. As far as the health hazards concerns in using a microwave, given the brevity of heating entailed; the benefits far outweigh the negative.

Stainless steel steamer

This offers a partial solution to the microwave oven (at least for reheating purposes) while at the same time having a multitude of benefits and uses. For around Shs200,000, consider an alternative such as a top of the range stainless steamer that will do a myriad of jobs including steaming sweet potatoes, cassava, yams and at the same time reheat any kind of food within a relatively short time. Be sure to get a steamer that has multi compartments that will allow you to steam different items at the same time.

Meat thermometer

This item comes in handy when you are grilling or doing roasts, saving you the embarrassment of unwittingly serving undercooked meats. They are reasonably inexpensive and can be bought online.

Gas burner

If you have not yet saved enough money for a gas or electric cooking range, I suggest two with one being a backup in case you run out of gas. A six kg refill is under Shs 60,000 while full goods will set you back around Shs 200,000 depending on the brand.

The argument that matooke cannot be cooked on gas is sheer unreal. Sigiris (charcoal stove) are messy and emit smoke not to mention that they cannot be used indoors. They also have the added disadvantage of using charcoal which can be dicey in terms of quality.

Last but not least, gas can be regulated to any desired degree of heat while sigiris require deft skill in controlling the heat output.

Slow cooker or crockpot

This is a standalone cooking utensil that is versatile and has the tremendous advantage of the sauces being cooked not evaporating and being reduced while cooking. Besides being perfect for tough cuts of meat such as oxtail or pig’s trotters, and molokony and with some tweaking, one can adapt any kind of stew/casserole and put it to good use. Best of all, in case you do not as yet own an oven, slow cookers can be used as an oven.

Pricewise, depending on the size they range from under Shs300,000 to Shs 500,000 or thereabouts for the top of the range.

Blender or food processor

You can use one or the other. I prefer my food processor when I am pulverising an ingredient or making small amounts of sauces such as mayonnaise wherein the blades are lower down so that they catch everything easier than otherwise. A good food processor costs at least Shs 500,000 depending on the brand.

Stand mixer

This does everything that a whisk does at supersonic speed and with great efficiency. My sister has had the same 5-quart mixer for eon years and I am talking of 50 plus. I am the first to acknowledge that it is an investment which will not only last a lifetime, but it also does well as a kitchen décor.

It is unbeatable for whisking meringues and whipped cream (so your hand does not get tired), making doughs for pizza and pita bread or other types of flatbread, pasta and bread that you would otherwise have to knead by hand, mixing batters and cookie doughs. I use it with the attachments to make pasta noodles, sausage, ice cream and so much more to the point where it has become an indispensable must-have gadget. Plan to spend at least a million bob.

Sheet pan or quarter sheet pan