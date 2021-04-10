10 Things about Bishop Paul Ssemogerere

By Robert Mugagga More by this Author

Newbie. The new Apostolic administrator of Kampala Archdiocese is Bishop Paul Ssemogerere. Robert Mugagga brings you 10 things you did not know about him.

1. Bishop Paul Ssemogerere who has just been named the Apostolic administrator of Kampala Archdiocese is a well-known down to earth man of God.

Just two years ago, I met him casually walking along Kampala Road street with just a suit and his clerical collar. I had known him since his Christ the King Parish days where he spent a number of years as parish priest. Few people around could tell that I was talking to a ‘big’ man. We briefly talked after which he entered an Asian shop selling phones.

2. Bishop Ssemogerere embarked on priesthood vocation only after completing his O-levels at St Maria Goretti SSS Katende. Luck played its part around the time the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga had a rare vision of starting a major seminary for those who wished to join priesthood late in life and having not gone through minor seminaries.

3. Bishop Ssemogerere was therefore one of the pioneer students of St Mbaaga’s Seminary Ggaba which borders the older and best known St Mary’s National Seminary Ggaba. He was among the first eight young men of the time who in 1976 were enrolled to join the seminary. One of his classmates then is the now the bishop of Lugazi Diocese Rt Rev Christopher Kakooza. At the time during the regime of Idi Amin things were rough with a scarcity of essential commodities and insecurity at its highest ebb.

This was probably the reason young Ssemogerere and seven other colleagues had to converge at Nsambya Catholic Parish from where they were transported to Ggaba at the back of an old Peugeot pick-up truck driven by then seminary rector, Fr John Baptist Kaggwa ( the deceased bishop emeritus of Masaka Diocese).

4. After only two years at St Mbaaga’s Seminary in 1978, the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga sent him for further studies to St Francis Seminary, Milwaukee, Wisconsin , US where he graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1982.

5. Earlier on, on November 21, 1981 he had been ordained deacon by the Archbishop of Milwaukee, R.G Weakland. Ssemogerere realised his lifelong ambition of becoming a priest at the age of 26 on June 3, 1983 with the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga ordaining him along with other pioneer priests of the St Mbaaga’s Seminary.

6.In 2001, Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala appointed him Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese, a post he held until 2008. He was a hardworking priest and this could not escape the eyes of Pope Benedict VI. On April 26, 2006 the Pope had bestowed upon him the honorary title of Reverend Monsignor and only two years later as he was celebrating 25 years in priesthood, a much bigger office came his way.

7. During a thanksgiving Mass held at St Mbaaga’s Seminary, Ggaba on June 4, 2008, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda Archbishop Tschang In-Nam let the cat out of the bag, announcing Msgr Ssemogerere as the new bishop of the vacant seat at Kasana-Luwero Diocese. This was midway his celebrations when out of nowhere the then Papal Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam asked for a microphone to announce some good news. He announced that the pope had appointed Christ the King parish priest, Msgr Paul Ssemogerere as the new bishop of Kasana-Luwero Diocese. Cheers and ululations immediately filled the air and Msgr Ssemogerere looked speechless. Everyone around, rushed to hug and shake his hands. People soon forget about St Mbaaga’s Seminary celebrations for all the focus now switched to Msgr Ssemogerere.

8. The new bishop’s uncle and after whom he was named DP strongman Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere looked speechless. Msgr Ssemogerere too could not help but shedding tears. Msgr Ssemogerere was then only 51 years old and ,became the second youngest diocesan bishop after Rt Rev Robert Muhiirwa, the bishop of Fort Portal Diocese who was 49 years old when he took office.

9. Before being appointed bishop, he had spent a number of years as parish priest of Christ the King Parish. While serving there, he became known for his humility and friendliness to all including street children, beggars and orphans. Because of his concern for the disadvantaged people in society he helped strengthen the parish’s St Vincent De Paul’s society which helped so many needy people like students lacking school fees, HIV positive parishioners in need of health care and street children and beggars seeking food.

10. Born to Alipio Luvule and Angelina Luvule at Kisubi, Wakiso District on June 30, 1956, Ssemogerere attended Kigero Primary School, Nkumba before joining Kisubi Boys’ Primary School. Therafter, before going for secondary education at St Maria Goretti Senior Secondary School, Katende.