20 years on death row for a crime that never happened

Edward Mpagi’s life was once full of promise. Born in Kyamabaale Village, Butenga Sub-county, in the now Bukomansimbi District, he moved to Kampala in 1974 after graduating from Bridge Technical College in Masaka. A qualified carpenter, he ventured into business, running a Combi taxi and a thriving shop. Life was good until a family land wrangle changed his world. In June 1981, after one of the family elders, William Wandyaka, was declared missing following a land dispute, Mpagi was falsely accused of his murder. Though the accusation was completely fabricated (Wandyaka was still alive), local authorities, family members, and even friends turned against him. On June 12, 1981, Mpagi was arrested. After one and a half years on remand, he was sentenced to death at Luzira Upper Prison, along with his cousin Masembe, who later died in prison due to a lack of treatment.

Mpagi’s efforts to prove his innocence were ignored, even when the Butenga Sub-county chief wrote in 1983 to confirm that Wandyaka was alive in Jinja. Letters to the president, attorney general, and other officials yielded nothing. Living in the shadow of death For 20 years, Mpagi lived under the constant threat of execution. In Luzira, he watched hundreds of inmates taken out and never return. “I died every morning,” he recalls. At 5:45am each day, warders would wake up the condemned for headcounts. Any deviation from routine meant executions. “They would open the door, call a name, and take the person out. At about 6:30am, the ones not taken would sigh with relief. Some would cry, saying they were going to be killed for crimes they never committed.” Despite the terror, Mpagi found purpose behind bars. He used his faith to survive, leading Bible studies, preaching, and counselling fellow inmates. He started a school on death row, teaching prisoners to read and write. “I taught many of them,” he says.

“Even warders respected me.” He also worked hard to maintain his sanity, despite the psychological torture, brutal conditions, and near-starvation. “We were swarmed by lice and bedbugs. You could not lose sleep. They would give you medicine if you were lucky. But often, we suffered untreated.” His cousin Masembe died in 1985 from pneumonia due to neglect. “He needed just a few tablets and warm clothing,” Mpagi says with sadness. “He did not get them.” During his two decades in prison, Mpagi experienced five rounds of executions. “We would hear the hangman’s boots coming. It was chilling.” He kept writing letters, begging for a review of his case. When the Uganda Human Rights Commission was established, he petitioned again. Eventually, a nine-member presidential committee looked into his case. In 2000, President Yoweri Museveni pardoned Mpagi after 20 years behind bars.

Free at last, but at what cost?

When Mpagi was released, he was 47. The world had moved on. His wife had died. His six children were scattered and uneducated. He emerged with no compensation, no home, and no clear future. “I was released with nothing. Not even a coin,” Mpagi says. “Many people think I got millions in compensation, but I did not.” But even after his traumatic ordeal, he chose the path of forgiveness. “I forgave the government. If I sued, others still in prison might never get released.”

He poured his efforts into helping others. “I did not want other people’s children to suffer like mine,” he explains. Using his carpentry skills and driven by a new purpose, Mpagi built schools; first in Kayunga, and later in Kasenge, Wakiso District. In 2013, he established Dream Nursery and Primary School, which caters mostly to children of prisoners and orphans. Most pupils pay no fees. “The school is not profit-making,” says Alice Joyce Mpagi, his new wife. “It is all about service.” He also trained as a Catholic catechist and dedicated his life to prison ministry, visiting inmates and sharing his story of faith and resilience.

Now forgotten and in pain

When I first met Mpagi in 2009, he was still strong and vibrant. But during a recent visit, I was shocked. He now sits slumped in a wheelchair, struggling to speak, a shadow of the man I once interviewed. Today, Mpagi battles kidney failure, diabetes, high blood pressure, and an enlarged prostate. He is on dialysis, wears a urinary catheter, and lives in constant pain. Alice is now his full-time caregiver. “I do everything for him,” she says. “Feed him, dress him, bathe him, lift him into bed.” According to Alice, Mpagi’s condition is a direct result of the inhumane conditions he endured in prison. “He stayed in prison for 20 years without proper treatment, yet he had all these health issues.”

Cost of treatment

The family has been in and out of Kiruddu National Referral Hospital, where doctors say he needs surgery to relieve the prostate pressure so he can pass urine normally. However, this will cost Shs10m, which they simply cannot afford it. “Our school hardly brings in any money,” Alice says. “The children are mainly orphans. They do not pay fees. With their last savings gone, the family now depends on well-wishers for food, transport to the hospital, and medicine. “It is heartbreaking,” she says. “He gave everything to serve God and others. Now, he is abandoned.” Mpagi never got any official apology or compensation. No formal recognition for his 20-year ordeal. Just pain, silence, and now, poverty.

A call for help

Edward Mpagi, once a beacon of hope in Uganda’s darkest prison corridors, is now in urgent need of support.

He was wrongfully imprisoned, lost his youth, family, and health, and then devoted his post-prison life to building schools and spreading God’s word. But now, this quiet hero faces his final test: survival.

Alice and the family are calling upon the public, government, and well-wishers to come to their aid.

To support Edward Mpagi, contributions can be sent to: Mobile Money: 0782 444 978.



