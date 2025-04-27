31 years after genocide: Uganda recalls 1994 tragedy

A jarring journey along an 11-kilometre dirt road, dotted by potholes, leads to the Ggolo landing site and fishing village in Nkozi Sub-county, Mpigi District, beyond the Katonga River. This expanse of land gently slopes towards the tranquil waters of Lake Victoria.

On the surface, life in Ggolo appears ordinary. Vendors engage in lively banter over the day's catch while more boats steadily approach the shore. Elsewhere, motorcycles and refrigerated trucks on standby are laden with the day's catch destined for bustling markets. The air reeks of smoked fish aroma, mingling with the more pungent scent of fish offals, as potters diligently carry heavy loads.

Children run freely, screaming with playful shouts. However, this seemingly peaceful scene veils a dark chapter pinned into the very soil of this landing site. Thirty-one years ago, Ggolo was gripped by unimaginable horror when the first human remains of the Rwandan genocide washed ashore. Matia Suuna, who was 17 years old then, starting his fishing career, vividly recalls the chilling discovery.

"The stench of decomposing human remains was so foul that many avoided the landing site," he recounts, his voice bearing a crackle.

“You would see torsos, bodies brutally maimed, and even families impaled together as if on a skewer. It was gruesome,” he recounts. Steven Lubowa, now in his 50s, corroborates Suuna's account, explaining that numerous bodies washed up along the neighbouring landing sites.

He notes the grim efforts of marine services to collect these remains and bury them at a single burial site in Ggolo. “The lake was littered with bodies, especially in the swampy areas connected to it. It became a common sight. People could not eat fish anymore, even though it was our primary food source," he says.

Joseph Kabwama, now in his late 60s and a former fisherman, remembers the bodies' initial arrival. He recounts how the local community, led by the then parish chief, the late Amir Ddungu, rallied together to raise funds for a proper burial. "It was the humane and right thing to do.

We were terrified, but we had to do it," he states. Today, Kabwama is a shadow of his former self, now destitute and living in an open shelter at the landing site. “Most of my friends who witnessed that tragedy with me are gone. I am old and cannot do the work I once did. I depend on the community's kindness. Some nights are frightening as I live by the beach, and the memories of 1994 resurface," he confesses.

The Ggolo Memorial Site now stands as a testament to the tragedy, holding the remains of 4,771 victims. According to the Rwanda High Commission, this is part of a larger, heartbreaking toll, with 2,875 bodies resting at the Kasensero Memorial Site in Rakai District and 3,337 at the Lambu Memorial Site in Masaka District, bringing the total of genocide victims buried in Uganda to 10,983.

A survivor's tale

On Friday, April 11, as the Rwandan community in Uganda gathered at Ggolo to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the genocide, Yvonne Kangaju Musaniwabo, a survivor who endured the horrific events, shared her experience. In 1994, Yvonne was just 26 years old when the genocide against the Tutsi erupted in Rwanda. For more than three months, she witnessed terror.

Musaniwabo recounts the brutal violence that followed the downing of President Juvenal Habyarimana's plane, a tragedy that unleashed long-simmering ethnic tensions and discrimination. “I was with my family, and we had already experienced various forms of discrimination. But after the president's plane crashed, our neighbours stormed our home, accusing us of killing him, as if my family were responsible.

They were hunting Tutsi to murder, and we fled to our neighbour’s for safety. Tragically, some of my siblings were away with my grandmother and at the university. So, those of us at home were separated as we desperately sought refuge. Everywhere I turned, even to neighbours, I was chased away. Two girls from my neighbourhood drove me away. Another man tried, but his wife sheltered me, only to then strip me of my clothes and shoes, wanting to keep them for herself. I found no real safety anywhere," she recounts, her voice trembling slightly.

Temporary refuge

Eventually, a Congolese family friend and neighbour, took Musaniwabo’s family to his house. “I was hidden under his bed while others from the neighbourhood sought refuge there as well until the killers came looking for us. He took us to his workplace, which was an abandoned Belgian Red Cross building.

The Belgians had left, and the buildings were empty. Our survival there depended on hoisting the Red Cross flag on a large tree behind the building. By morning, the killers assumed we were Red Cross workers. We faced several attacks, but a soldier, despite being part of the forces committing the atrocities, believed in the Red Cross. He declared he would protect anyone inside the building. That is where I remained until the genocide ended," Musaniwabo explains.

Family loss

With profound sadness, she shares the devastating loss of two sisters, one at the university and the youngest in primary school, as well as two brothers, her parents, and a young boy they were in the process of adopting.

“I never saw them again. For a long time, I held onto the hope of seeing them again, but eventually, I had to accept it was wishful thinking,” she says. “Ironically, we sometimes laughed about it, saying we know they died because we haven't seen them yet. But for over a year, I lived with hope that they were alive.

For instance, for a long time, I could not go to the hospital and look at sick people covered in sheets, whether for surgery or simply lying in bed. Every time, I felt compelled to uncover their faces, desperately hoping it was not one of my siblings or parents, unable to speak or lost in their minds. I went through that for a long time. Then, in 2003, I experienced intense trauma and in my mind. I sat down with their photo and pleaded, 'Please, let me move on,” she says.