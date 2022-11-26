A blend of coffee, food and art

Xuri Art Café and Gallery is a hybrid of a café and gallery whose name is derived from the Swahili word ‘mzuri’ meaning fine, beautiful or good while the Hebrew word Tzur or Zur translates to ‘God my rock, strength and firmness’.

Isabella Kawamara and her husband Andre are the couple behind this amazing and novel concept and came up with the name to remind themselves of beautiful and strong African heritage of which we should all be proud.

The idea was to create and foster a unique brand of cozy and modern café spaces with branches all over the region that serve coffee, food, art while getting people together. The couple is of the view that cafés should not only be seen as places to enjoy a hot beverage and quality meal, but also a place to socialise and appreciate art and culture.

The menu

Last Sunday, fellow trencherman and I ventured out to Kyanja, once a sleepy suburb in the outskirts of Kampala and we were amazed at the growth which has taken place in the area since we were last there a few years ago.

Interestingly, as we discovered on route, a brand new Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has opened in Kisaasi which is a stone’s throw away from Kyanja and one cannot fail to see the new buildings and shops that have popped up on the main drag. As one enters Kyanja Town to the left is a relatively new shopping mall and, Xuri Café and Art Gallery sits on the second floor. We discovered they have been open for eight months and going strong.

I should add that Xuri, not being a fast food café (which are a dime a dozen in the area), is a godsend for Kyanja residents who appreciate a decent steak or pork ribs without having to traipse to Ntinda which was previously the nearest place for serious food aficionados. The menu is relatively simple with the main courses comprising chicken, pork and beef fillet. Given the fact that Xuri is not one of those joints located in a busy high street, this sort of menu is wise and practical allowing for the chef to make sure that he is able to put forward his best foot in order to please the diners.

Indian touch

Fellow trencherman is a sucker for pork and wasted no time in deciding on the pork ribs that greatly benefitted from a wondrous marinade, which not only ensured that the meat was tender but extremely tasty.

The chips were obviously twice fried and far from being greasy had the requisite golden look and the right crispiness. I noticed the fish curry in coconut sauce which is a popular runner in Indian restaurants and better known as Goan fish curry and did not hesitate to check it out. To my disappointment, though I asked for it to be hot and spicy, this was not the case though the taste was par for the course. On second thoughts, it came as no surprise since Xuri not being an Indian joint most people prefer would prefer their curry mild.

Verdict

Regardless, the food on offer at Xuri is certainly on the money and the portions are just right.

As we discovered, Isabella Kawamara the co-owner is a curator of colour and style who is doing work in fashion design, interior décor plus Ugandan Art history while pursuing a Master’s degree in Art at Makerere University. Her influence in the way the appearance of the food is evident as was witnessed in the presentation of the food which best served to buttress the notion that food should not only be attractive to the eye but equally pleasing to the palate.

The deal…

The place: Xuri Café & Art Gallery

Address: 2nd Floor Kyanja Mall, Kyanja

Our Rating: Worth a visit

The space: Airy and pleasant with high ceilings

The crowd: People who reside in Kyanja, Kisasi and the surrounding areas

The bar: Wine, beer, juices, smoothies, infusion and herbal teas, coffee etc.

The menu: Lunch/dinner grilled fillet steak with mushroom sauce, grilled chicken breast, spiced grilled chicken breast, coconut fish curry, deep fried fish fillet, pork ribs, pork stir fry, and combo platter. Dessert; chocolate, buttermilk spice, blueberry, mixed fruit salad; Sandwiches and raps. They also offer weekly special menus ranging from Shs15,000 for the vegan Thai noodle salad on Monday to the grand Friday night platter at Shs65,000 which two can share.

Sound level: Okay

The damage: The food is reasonably priced and be prepared to spend at least shs75,000 and then some for a couple.

Smoke-free zone: Not allowed

If you go: Open daily

Parking: Secure and available in the forecourt of the mall