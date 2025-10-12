A candidate’s guide to success

While this may not be the time to say, “let us prepare for the final touches,” schools across the country are helping Senior Four and Senior Six candidates stay focused through briefings, motivational talks, and dedication prayers. Similarly, at this stage, every candidate is standing at the doorstep of a defining moment, which is the national examinations. With an atmosphere filled with mixed emotions of excitement, anxiety, hope, and pressure, this season reminds learners that success is not only about what they know, but also about how prepared, disciplined, and composed they ought to be.

At Kitebi Secondary School, over 1,000 candidates were dedicated to the Lord through prayers. Unlike many other institutions, the school organised a multi-denominational service, engaging learners and leaders from all faiths, including Muslims, Pentecostals, Born-Agains, and Catholics, to seek divine guidance and blessings for the forthcoming examinations. During the engagement, religious leaders and teachers tipped the candidates on various ways they can stay focused, confident, and grounded, especially during the intense examination period.

Discipline

Today, discipline in any field remains the bedrock of every form of success. Without it, even the brightest students can easily lose focus. Discipline goes beyond simply following rules, it encompasses self-control, responsibility, respect for others, and consistency in doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

According to Rt. Rev. George Ssenabulya, the guest of honor, he explained that true success is sustained not by grades alone, but by the character one builds along the way.

He said, “Good qualifications will take you anywhere, but discipline will keep you there.” He explained that this can be achieved through students respecting examination rules, obeying school regulations, and maintaining humility, even when under pressure. “You cannot be successful if you are careless with your time, your words, or your habits,” he noted. Many teachers at the school echoed his message, emphasising that discipline helps candidates manage distractions from social media, peer pressure, and exam tension. They reminded learners that success requires both mental focus and moral strength — qualities that can only thrive through discipline.

The right mindset: Believing you can

Having the right mindset is not just about thinking positively, it is also about believing in yourself, staying calm under pressure, and being ready to learn from both success and failure. It also means facing challenges with confidence rather than fear, and maintaining focus even when things do not go as planned. Pastor Samuel Lwandasa of Lebanon Pentecostal Church encouraged the candidates to carry a spirit of courage and optimism into their exams. He said, “You are blessed and should approach every paper knowing that God has already given you the strength to win.”

Pastor Lwandasa emphasised that a right mindset starts with self-belief. He explained that students who doubt themselves often lose before they even start.

He urged, “Go into that examination room with faith, not fear. When your heart is calm and confident, your brain will remember what it has read.” Teachers also reminded the candidates that having a right mindset means being mentally prepared, emotionally stable, and open-minded. It involves avoiding comparisons with others, staying positive, and focusing on personal improvement.

One of the teachers noted, “Your thoughts shape your performance. If you keep saying you cannot, your mind will agree with you. But if you say you can, your body and mind will find a way to prove it.” This mindset thus helps candidates balance confidence with humility, determination with patience, and faith with effort, a perfect mental space to perform at their best.

Time management: A hidden superpower

Time management may sound like an old lesson speakers often repeat, but it remains one of the most powerful tools for any learner preparing for examinations. It is the skill that allows you to balance your revision, rest, and daily routines without feeling overwhelmed. At the dedication service, Jeremiah Busulwa, a class teacher at the school emphasised that good time management is about using every moment wisely.

“Be strong and keep the same spirit you have shown in your studies,” he advised. “In the exam room, settle your mind, read every question carefully, and manage your time wisely.” He reminded the students that even during holidays, time should be treated as a valuable resource. Candidates were encouraged to engage in helpful activities like assisting their parents or participating in community work while also ensuring they get enough rest. Teachers added that having a timetable or study plan helps students stay organised and prevents the panic that comes with last-minute cramming.

Faith: The anchor of confidence

At a time when exam pressure can easily steal one’s peace of mind, faith becomes the quiet strength that keeps candidates calm, hopeful, and confident. While faith is not only about prayer, it is akso about trusting that your effort will bear fruit and that every challenge has a purpose. Rev. Fr. Peter Mugenyi from Bunamwaya Parish reminded students that exams are as much a test of faith as they are of knowledge. “You are here for dedication because we need to take away all obstacles to your success,” he said.

He encouraged the candidates to pray for wisdom and composure, explaining that a peaceful heart allows the mind to think clearly. “When you put your trust in God, you do not panic, you prepare,” he added. On the otherhand, Sheikh Ali Sulaiman Walugembe also added that faith should be matched with discipline and effort. “Faith and discipline go hand in hand,” he told the learners. “Trust God, but also do your part. Avoid shortcuts and work honestly, that is how you honor both your faith and your education.”

For Pastor Mulwandasa, he said, “Pray to have wisdom in the head, God in the heart, money in the pocket, and all to heaven.” His words drew laughter, but they carried deep meaning — that success is not just about grades, but about living a balanced life that honors God, family, and self. Many students said the dedication helped ease their anxiety, reminding them that faith gives courage, calmness, and clarity. It is the inner anchor that keeps one steady when exams feel like a storm.

The hidden traps to avoid

In addition to success tips, the candidates were cautioned about behaviors that could ruin their efforts. Chief among them was examination malpractice, which was strongly condemned. Rev Ssenabulya warned, “Cheating is a bad vice that can only lead to failure.” He explained that dishonesty not only discredits one’s hard work but also erodes moral values that take years to build.

Candidates were also advised to avoid peer influence, panic reading, laziness, and overreliance on leaked materials. These, the leaders said, create false confidence and eventual disappointment. He added, “Success is sweet when it is earned honestly.” He also thanked parents for their sacrifices and urged learners to make them proud.



