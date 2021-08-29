A celebration of emerging talent

By Andrew Kaggwa More by this Author

Breaking out as a writer is no mean feat and getting published is even harder.

In Uganda for instance, the publication houses are not very many that there is a lot you have to prove before finally being published. This basically explains why some fine writers usually opt to self-publish than wait for that life-changing deal.

And this also explains why the 2018 book Odokonyero was really a big deal – it is an anthology that captured strong writings by various emerging writers at the time of publication.

Picked from various parts of the country, the writers were addressing issues beyond the conventional understanding of conflict in terms of violence, extending to tensions within self, intra-family disturbances, class dynamics, gender-based dilemmas, cultural trappings, and many more.

With differing styles and voices, the writers use their wit to paint pictures, describe and take the reader on journeys; of course some of these adventures could be uncomfortable, yet it’s for that reason that they should be told.

Before the pandemic changed normal life as it was known to us, the Writivism Festival was one of the sought after literary annual outings. It brought enthusiasts of words in one place, from Lagos to Kampala, Nairobi to Jozi, this was a chance many Ugandans that can’t travel for international literature outings to meet one or two of the writers they admired.

Over the years, the festival had celebrated books such as Jennifer Nansubuga Makubi’s Kintu, Mzilikazi wa Afrika’s Nothing Left to Steal and as years went on, the festival had incorporated other art forms that usually borrow from the power of writing such as poetry, theatre and film.

But besides celebrating other people, the festival every year, has been key in publishing anthologies that usually feature fiction, nonfiction writing and photography; over the years, books such as they have blessed shelves with anthologies such as Unbreakable Bounds, Roses for Betty, Fire in the Night and Picture Frames among others.

In 2018, the outing was Odokonyero, a celebration of the five years of Writivism.

At the time of publication, the book was a major milestone as well as a shift for the initiative – for instance, in the previous editions, they had worked with a number of notable writers, some whom may not have published a lot of work but still had a following in the literary circles.

With Odokonyero though, they were tapping into writers that mostly have the desire to write, some had never written a full story and many had never been published before, thus this was more of a platform not to only express but shape their creative voice.

According to the introduction note of the book, the stories in this anthology attest to the diversity and richness of perspectives through which conflict might be examined, ranging from stories which explore the legacies of armed conflict, to stories which focus on intergenerational and family conflict, to stories which look at conflicts between the genders and stories which look at conflict within the self.

“The picture that emerges is one of fullness, richness and vitality, enabling a more nuanced and complex picture, painted by emerging Ugandan writers, than is often heard on a world stage,” note Madhu Krishnan and Bwesigye Bwa Mwesigire, the two editors of the anthology.

Stories such as My name is Ojwiny by George Ocen for instance seem to explore identity in ways we may not have imagined. He gives us a story of Ojwiny, a European that recognises as Ugandan to the disbelief of many.

But that’s not really the story of Ojwiny – there are circumstances that put him in a position to explain his Ugandanness. He was promiscuous, with both people’s wives, sisters and underage daughters – one time, when they catch him with an underage girl, the locals in Teso decided to find ways of getting rid of him for good.

The rest of the story is him explaining that he is Ugandan to different people that could not believe him simply because he looked different – then there were those that look like him and took all his mistakes to the heart, they believed his mistakes were bad spots on the entire race.

Then there are other stories such as Edna Ninsiima’s Finding Freedom, a modern story that blends themes of sexuality and how some people can use our past mistakes to make us slaves. Ninsiima gives us a character of Nyangoma, one girl who saw it all and even when she thought life had started shaping up, things were only getting worse and this time for life.

The anthology features other writers such as Irene Abalo, Ssemakula Emmanuel, Aber Rachel and Brain Oduti.

Odokonyero, the title story is written by Charlotte Akello, a poet and a student at Makerere University. The story is about a young man who ended up in rebel camp, becoming one of them and eventually hurting not only strangers, but even those he knew.

One evening, after he had been rescued and reunited with his family, he decides to face his past atrocities.

Odokonyero is a page turner, each story hits you differently and of course, with a differing topic and issues – for good readers, you can finish this in a weekend.