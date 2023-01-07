A few good eating joints where we dined in 2022

Café Javas, Oasis Mall

Our rating: Not to be missed

Smoke-Free Zone: Not allowed

Service: The best

Ambience: Chic and elegant

Open: Every day of the week for breakfast, snacks lunch and supper

Menu: A good selection of starters including soups, samosas, spring rolls, sandwiches, quesadillas, steaks, burgers, fish filet, chicken etc.

The Space: Spacious and in conformity with the Café Javas brand and colors and motifs such as pots on the wall and an al fresco setting

The Crowd: Middle class Ugandans and expats

The Bar: Coffee, tea juice, smoothies and milk shakes

The damage: A meal on the average is about Shs 38’000. A couple should plan to spend anywhere between Shs 100’000 to 150’000.

Sound level: Comfortable

Parking: Safe and within the forecourt and the basement

If you go: Daily

Xuri Café & Art Gallery

Address: 2nd Floor Kyanja Mall, Kyanja

Our Rating: Worth a visit

The Space: Airy and pleasant with high ceilings

The Crowd: People who reside in Kyanja, Kisasi and the surrounding areas

The Bar: Wine, beer, juices, smoothies, infusion and herbal teas, coffee etc.

The Xuri Café menu: Lunch/dinner grilled fillet steak with mushroom sauce, grilled chicken breast, spiced grilled chicken breast, coconut fish curry, deep fried fish fillet, pork ribs, pork stir fry, combo platter. Dessert; chocolate, buttermilk spice, blueberry, mixed fruit salad; Sandwiches and raps. They also offer weekly special menus ranging from shs 15’000 for the vegan Thai noodle salad on Monday to the grand Friday night platter at Shs 65’000 which two can share.

Sound level: Okay

The damage: The food is reasonably priced and be prepared to spend at least Shs75,000 and then some for a couple.

Smoke free zone: Not allowed

If you go: Open daily

Parking: Secure and available in the forecourt of the mall.

Sails Restaurant & Wine Boutique

Our rating: Not to be missed

Address: Old Port Bell Road, Luzira. Opposite the TotalEnergies petrol station

The Space: Spacious and smartly laid out with a semi alfresco setting that is a wonderful feature and is great especially at night.

Open: Daily

Parking: Ample and very safe

The Crowd: Mostly locals

The menu: Continental

The damage: A meal for two with some drinks will set you back at least Shs 100,000.

The Patio Brasserie

Our rating: Not to be missed

Address: Plot 4832 Ntinda Road, coterminous to Victory City Church situated on Ntinda Road

The Space: Semi alfresco, airy, chic and cool. We were blown over by the design and layout.

The Crowd: Mainly middle class and family oriented Ugandans

The Bar: Smoothies, Mojitos, iced tea, juices, slushes viz. passion crush, morning glory, wild banana, rising sun, mocha frappe, wine, spirits, beer, soda and juice.

Recommended dishes: Candied pork bites, bacon wrapped filet mignon, pasta Bolognese, the classic BLT, full English breakfast, pilao.

The damage: A meal for two with soft drinks and you are looking at around Shs 100,000 though if you go for sandwiches you would pay less

Sound level: No complaints

Parking: Limited in the forecourt though there is valet parking at the nearby Victory church

Daily Specials: Ask the waiter

Smoke free zone: not allowed

What we liked: The whole concept is unique and wonderful

If you go: Daily from early breakfast and the kitchen closes at 10:00 pm

The Great Indian Dhaba

Our rating: Not to be missed

Address: Wampewo Avenue, Kololo

The Crowd: The middle class Ugandans and Asians

The menu: Northern and Southern Indian food with a wide selection of favorites such as chicken tikka masala, Afghani chicken, Indian street food, Chinese and fusion, assorted Biryanis etc. There is also a limited Continental menu

JIKONI RESTAURANT

Name: ‘Our menu is inspired by the people we meet, the cultures we encounter and the food we love to cook’

Address: 30 Clement Hill Road

Our Rating: Not to be missed

The Space: Large outdoors space as well as well as an indoors dining room and a labyrinth of small dining rooms. Incidentally, there is also a small indoor mosque.

The Crowd: Middle class and trendy Ugandans and the business community as well as tourists

The Bar: Soda, juice, water, smoothies however, in deference to Moslems no alcohol or pork is served

The check: An impressive and diversified buffet for Shs 50,000

What we liked: The matooke is as soft as butter and extremely tasty. The secret lies in the fact that it cooked from midnight and they open late for lunch.

Parking: Available