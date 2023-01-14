A few more places where we dined in the past year

The Place: Uhuru Restaurant, Wilson Road

Rating: Worth a visit

Address: Wilson Road, opposite Standard Chartered Bank

The Space: Semi alfresco, large and sprawling, they have greatly expanded since they opened and now occupy the whole frontage of the second floor veranda which allows them to feed at least 150 people at a go

The Crowd: Working class Ugandans within the area

Open: Daily Monday to Saturday from early morning until 6 in the evening and Sunday from 010:00 to 4.

The Bar: Assorted juice, water, soda, tea and coffee

Recommended dishes: The pilao, for which they are renowned and the charcoal grilled chicken

The damage: A meal for two with soft drinks and you are looking at less than shs 30’000

Sound level: No complaints

Parking: On the street

Menu: Pilao with goat meat, pilao with chicken, biryani, whole fish, katogo etc.

Daily Specials: Ask the waiter

Smoke free zone: not allowed

What we liked: They are efficient, neat and tidy and the food is consistently good





Place: Onomo Hotel 18A Akii Bua Road, Nakasero

Venue: Saba Restaurant

Our Rating: Not to be missed

The Space: An attractive and well laid out semi al fresco restaurant setting including a largish poolside dining terrace.

The Crowd: A cross selection of middle class Ugandans and expats.

The Bar: They offer a limited selection of wines, spirits, beer, sodas, juice, smoothies etc.

The check: A meal for two should be in the low six figures

What we liked: The modernistic design of the hotel and the ability to maximize on space that is probably no more than an acre and be able to create 148 decent and not cramped rooms, conference and banqueting facilities, and a reasonable amount of parking.

Parking: Abundant and secure

If you go: Daily seven days a week and they are open till late





BAGUMA N P & FAMILY RESTAURANT

Kisozi Complex, 6 Nakasero Lane, Kampala

Our Rating: Not to be missed

The Space: An attractive alfresco area as you enter as well as a large indoors dining room and a smaller one. Certainly a great leap forward from the former place.

The Crowd: Affluent city workers both young and old though in the main this is not the genre of food that expats will enjoy.

The Bar: Soda, juice, water and beer

The check: Lunch for two including a drink each costs shs 20’000/-

What we liked: The matooke is as soft as butter and extremely tasty. The secret lies in the fact that it cooked from midnight and they open late for lunch. Best of all you order your food and it is served within two minutes.

Parking: Abundant and secure

If you go: Breakfast is ready from 7 in the morning and lunch is served every day of the week and is ready from noon and they are open until late in the evenings.

Place: SHAKA ZULU FOODS BWEBAJA CHAPTER

Entebbe Road, next to Café Tenda, Bwebaja

Our Rating: Not to be missed

The Space: A large al fresco area that can seat at least 100 people and another 50 can sit indoors

The Crowd: Ugandans

The Bar: A jug of juice is on the house

The menu: Luwombo of goat, chicken or dry fish in ground nut sauce, chicken or goat pilao accompanied with an assortment of absolutely first class matooke, yams, sweet potato, cassava, pumpkins etc. and greens and passion or hibiscus juice or water. There katogo with offals has become legendary

Sound level: Comfortable

The check: Between shs 40’000 and shs 50’000 for a couple

Parking: Available

Smoke free zone: Enforced

What we liked: The service is fast, efficient and the food is of a high standard.

If you go: They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and they are open seven days a week.

Copper Chimney

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Hasketh Bell Road, Lugogo, located in the Lugogo Stadium Complex

The Space: Spacious and air conditioned

Ambience: room for improvement

Open: Daily

Parking: Available

Event: Sunday Buffet

The Crowd: Interestingly, mainly Asians with their family

The menu: A wide assortment of food ranging from chicken tikka masala and fried fish for starters to mixed tandoori platter, raita, jeera rice, chicken biryani, mutton korma, palak paneer, aloo goobi, baingan pakora: (deep fried eggplant), chana ki dal: (chick peas), plain and garlic naan, parathas, etc. For desert there was khir: (milk, rice and cardamom desert). This is a sweet dish and type of wet pudding that is very popular in India but not commonly seen in Uganda. Khir is a wonderful dessert and is perfect after a hearty meal.

The damage: At thirty-five bob per head it is an amazing bargain with a munificent and very wide ranging buffet.

Aangan Indian Restaurant

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Lugogo by Pass, 4th floor, Lugogo house

The Space: Cozy indoors plus a private dining room and a huge roof top terrace that can easily accommodate a couple of hundred people and suitable for weddings and banquets.

The Crowd: Ugandans and Asians and expats

The Bar: Juice, lassi, beer and soda, wine and spirits

Recommended dishes: Saag meat with spinach, chicken tandoori and their Naans are out of this world.

The damage: A foursome can get by with shs 200’000

Sound level: Very good

Parking: Available underground and is extremely secure

Smoke free zone: Not allowed

Service: Professional and good

What we liked: The portions are simply gargantuan and the food is of the highest standard