A few more places where we dined in the past year

The Place: Uhuru Restaurant, Wilson Road
Rating: Worth a visit
Address: Wilson Road, opposite Standard Chartered Bank
The Space: Semi alfresco, large and sprawling, they have greatly expanded since they opened and now occupy the whole frontage of the second floor veranda which allows them to feed at least 150 people at a go
The Crowd: Working class Ugandans within the area
Open: Daily Monday to Saturday from early morning until 6 in the evening and Sunday from 010:00 to 4.
The Bar: Assorted juice, water, soda, tea and coffee
Recommended dishes: The pilao, for which they are renowned and the charcoal grilled chicken
The damage: A meal for two with soft drinks and you are looking at less than shs 30’000
Sound level: No complaints
Parking: On the street
Menu: Pilao with goat meat, pilao with chicken, biryani, whole fish, katogo etc.
Daily Specials: Ask the waiter
Smoke free zone: not allowed
What we liked: They are efficient, neat and tidy and the food is consistently good
Place: Onomo Hotel 18A Akii Bua Road, Nakasero
Venue: Saba Restaurant
Our Rating: Not to be missed
The Space: An attractive and well laid out semi al fresco restaurant setting including a largish poolside dining terrace.
The Crowd: A cross selection of middle class Ugandans and expats.
The Bar: They offer a limited selection of wines, spirits, beer, sodas, juice, smoothies etc.
The check: A meal for two should be in the low six figures
What we liked: The modernistic design of the hotel and the ability to maximize on space that is probably no more than an acre and be able to create 148 decent and not cramped rooms, conference and banqueting facilities, and a reasonable amount of parking.
Parking: Abundant and secure
If you go: Daily seven days a week and they are open till late
BAGUMA N P & FAMILY RESTAURANT
Kisozi Complex, 6 Nakasero Lane, Kampala
Our Rating: Not to be missed
The Space: An attractive alfresco area as you enter as well as a large indoors dining room and a smaller one. Certainly a great leap forward from the former place.
The Crowd: Affluent city workers both young and old though in the main this is not the genre of food that expats will enjoy.
The Bar: Soda, juice, water and beer
The check: Lunch for two including a drink each costs shs 20’000/-
What we liked: The matooke is as soft as butter and extremely tasty. The secret lies in the fact that it cooked from midnight and they open late for lunch. Best of all you order your food and it is served within two minutes.
Parking: Abundant and secure
If you go: Breakfast is ready from 7 in the morning and lunch is served every day of the week and is ready from noon and they are open until late in the evenings.
Place: SHAKA ZULU FOODS BWEBAJA CHAPTER
Entebbe Road, next to Café Tenda, Bwebaja
Our Rating: Not to be missed
The Space: A large al fresco area that can seat at least 100 people and another 50 can sit indoors
The Crowd: Ugandans
The Bar: A jug of juice is on the house
The menu: Luwombo of goat, chicken or dry fish in ground nut sauce, chicken or goat pilao accompanied with an assortment of absolutely first class matooke, yams, sweet potato, cassava, pumpkins etc. and greens and passion or hibiscus juice or water. There katogo with offals has become legendary
Sound level: Comfortable
The check: Between shs 40’000 and shs 50’000 for a couple
Parking: Available
Smoke free zone: Enforced
What we liked: The service is fast, efficient and the food is of a high standard.
If you go: They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and they are open seven days a week.
Copper Chimney
Rating: Not to be missed
Address: Hasketh Bell Road, Lugogo, located in the Lugogo Stadium Complex
The Space: Spacious and air conditioned
Ambience: room for improvement
Open: Daily
Parking: Available
Event: Sunday Buffet
The Crowd: Interestingly, mainly Asians with their family
The menu: A wide assortment of food ranging from chicken tikka masala and fried fish for starters to mixed tandoori platter, raita, jeera rice, chicken biryani, mutton korma, palak paneer, aloo goobi, baingan pakora: (deep fried eggplant), chana ki dal: (chick peas), plain and garlic naan, parathas, etc. For desert there was khir: (milk, rice and cardamom desert). This is a sweet dish and type of wet pudding that is very popular in India but not commonly seen in Uganda. Khir is a wonderful dessert and is perfect after a hearty meal.
The damage: At thirty-five bob per head it is an amazing bargain with a munificent and very wide ranging buffet.
Aangan Indian Restaurant
Rating: Not to be missed
Address: Lugogo by Pass, 4th floor, Lugogo house
The Space: Cozy indoors plus a private dining room and a huge roof top terrace that can easily accommodate a couple of hundred people and suitable for weddings and banquets.
The Crowd: Ugandans and Asians and expats
The Bar: Juice, lassi, beer and soda, wine and spirits
Recommended dishes: Saag meat with spinach, chicken tandoori and their Naans are out of this world.
The damage: A foursome can get by with shs 200’000
Sound level: Very good
Parking: Available underground and is extremely secure
Smoke free zone: Not allowed
Service: Professional and good
What we liked: The portions are simply gargantuan and the food is of the highest standard
If you go: Open for lunch and supper daily seven days a week