A harrowing experience for drivers on unfamiliar roads

“Africa is home to about two percent of the world’s motor vehicles and yet it is responsible for 20 percent of the road fatalities annually.”

Hearing these startling statistics on the one of the international radio stations left me not just shaken but pondering how we ended up in the this dire situation.

One cold morning about five years ago, I found myself at the Inspector of Vehicles’ (IoV) office in Mbale waiting my turn to take a practical test that would enable me acquire a driving license.

However, before attempting the practical exam, all the prospective license owners were taken through a theory lesson in a group.

It was during this group lesson where the instructor made a bold statement: “The driver is ultimately responsible for any road accident they may be involved in.”

Having already pinpointed what we believed were the root causes of accidents, the instructor’s hard-line stance was disturbing. He justified it with a familiar question posed after crashes on new routes: "Why drive so fast on a road you are using for the first time?"

Lack of signage

I find this line of thought objectionable. However, after driving on Ugandan highways, it becomes clear why one cannot afford to be careless, especially on a route being used for the very first time. Many of our highways lack lane markings, which presents a significant challenge. Even where markings do exist, it is not unusual to see drivers drift into adjacent lanes, forcing oncoming traffic toward the edge of the road, a space typically used by cyclists and pedestrians. This puts countless road users at risk.

One of the fundamental skills taught in driving school, once a student has learnt basic vehicle control, is lane maintenance. Yet the absence of clear lanes on many roads means new drivers often complete their training without ever truly mastering this essential concept. If that were not troubling enough, attempting to navigate an unmarked road after dark descends into utter chaos.

Design failures

If all roads and highways had the necessary signage to guide drivers and warn them of imminent danger, then many accidents would be avoided. It is not unusual for drivers to ram into bumps that appear on the road unexpectedly because they are not painted to improve their visibility and no signs to caution drivers of their presence.

The critical importance of clear road signage is tragically illustrated at the entrance to Tororo Town, and the roundabout connecting to the Mbale road, which is completely unmarked.

This single design failure has been the site of countless accidents, especially at night. Many drivers have failed to recognise the intersection in time, leading to collisions that have caused serious occupant injuries and severe vehicle damage.

The most devastating recent incident involved a South Sudanese-registered truck approaching the roundabout at high speed. Confused by the lack of signage and road markings, the driver violated the standard rule of keeping left on our highways and instead veered right.

This catastrophic error resulted in multiple fatalities among other road users and caused significant damage to a section of the nearby railway line that had only recently been repaired.

Night driving presents a new set of challenges to drivers, with some of the challenges encountered during the day only exacerbated by the cover of darkness. Oncoming drivers do not dip their lights, leaving you blinded and at a risk of driving off the road.

Then there are the ‘one eyed’ vehicles, which are mistaken for motorcycles that lure you into overtaking only to realise it is a vehicle approaching. Unmarked vehicles parked by the roadside have led to the death of many road users.

With mandatory vehicle inspection set to be rolled out by the ministry of works and transport, this will go some way to addressing the root causes of the high mortality rate on our roads. Whereas this is a step in the right direction, more work needs to be done in ensuring only competent drivers get behind the wheel.

More should also be done to protect critical road infrastructure and maintenance of roads should not be limited to covering potholes but also replacing damaged or missing road signs. I strongly believe if these measures are put in place, not only will lives be saved but driving on our roads will be a pleasurable experience.

Road signage

One of the fundamental skills taught in driving school, once a student has learnt basic vehicle control, is lane maintenance. Yet the absence of clear lanes on many roads means new drivers often complete their training without ever truly mastering this essential concept.

Nicholas Olupot



