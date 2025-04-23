A parent’s guide to protecting children from online hoaxes

It is a parent’s responsibility to protect their children from harm, no matter where that threat of harm comes from. But what if the threat is a hoax? So how can you as a parent protect your children (and yourself) from falling for these hoaxes if you do not even know whether something is not a genuine threat in the first place?

Other online hoaxes

We have had the “blue whale challenge”, allegedly linked to numerous teen deaths around the world. The trend later turned out to be a fake. We were told the deadly TidePod challenge was encouraging children to be filmed while eating poisonous laundry detergent pods (they were not). These hoaxes are carefully designed to grab your attention and incite shock and panic, so you share the information with everyone you know. The designers of the hoax callously tap directly into parents’ Achilles heel: Their fears regarding their children’s safety. Posting the hoax online fits the designer’s aim perfectly because it can travel far and wide online very quickly. This is of course a win from the perpetrators’ perspective, whose very aim is to go viral! The more attention they get, the more profit or fame.

What parents should do to help protect your children from such hoaxes?

Hoaxes that threaten your children one day, and turn out to be fake the next, are mentally and emotionally exhausting for children and adults. Parents can feel an increasing lack of control. But this does not need to be the case. There are tools and tricks you can apply to help you spot a hoax.

Investigate

Information about any so-called challenge is often shared on social media, where fake news and misleading information is rife. If you are concerned about a hoax it is important to investigate, by using a reputable news website or a reliable fact-checking site such as Snopes or FullFact. Both are good fact-checking resources that gives readers evidence-based analysis. Even a simple web search of the name of any supposed threat can help you. Add the words “hoax” or “scam” to your search queries and you will very quickly see if there is any real evidence to support the claims of harm you may be hearing about.

Help your child investigate

Use the opportunity to educate your child about these online challenges. When you hear about one, go online with your child and investigate. This is the perfect opening to help your child understand fake content online. Explain why someone would want to start a hoax to scare people (for example, to achieve fame).

Explore alternatives

You may be concerned about your child using online video streaming services such as YouTube or Facebook, where they could be exposed to any hoax video. As an alternative, look for other ways for your children to view their favoured content. Many of the popular shows that children watch online also have their own apps with pre-screened videos, for example PBS children’s videos and Disney Channel app.

Avoid causing unnecessary alarm

It is important to be careful about sharing news articles that perpetuate a hoax or myth with other adults. Before sharing potentially wrong information, do some internet research of your own to check out the accuracy of any threat.

Be a critical, alert consumer

We live our lives on the internet, and there is a mass of misleading online information designed to manipulate our thinking. It is important to read and stay up to date about how the online world operates, and to be critical of what you view and read online.

Ask yourself some basic questions such as:

Who is going to benefit from this online post/article?

What is the underlying purpose of it?