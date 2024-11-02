A saint fights the good fight

On November 1 most Christians, though with some differences in theology and practice, observe, All Saints Day. I wish, in the first place, to congratulate the Church of Uganda upon the grand opening of the new All Saints Cathedral, Kampala.

In case we are seeking an answer to the question who a saint is, St Paul provides one, in 1 Corinthians 1:2. He assures them that by virtue of their baptism, they had been set apart, sanctified in Christ Jesus, and called to be holy. St Paul’s theology reflects the fact the Book of Genesis narrative that God has created us in His image and likeness and that He wants us to be holy because He is holy.

Given the many challenges we encounter here on earth, it may seem too difficult, or even unrealistic, to strive for sainthood.

In Matthew 5:3-15, Jesus offers the Beatitudes as the means to true happiness and holiness. One of them stipulates blessedness for those who hunger and thirst for righteousness. We more often desire prosperity, power and prestige than God. Jesus sets Himself as an example for His followers to emulate. When we get christened, we begin to live the Beatitudes out, and are molded into His image.

All Saints Day is, hence, not only concerned with the canonised saints, but also about all the good and holy people who have ever lived. It assures us of universal call to holiness, on the one hand, and reminding us of our deep-down longings to become better people than we currently are, on the other.

Ultimately, sainthood refers to persons who have found God in their lives and loved God with all their minds, souls and hearts.

It is also about doing ordinary things with extraordinary love (Mother Theresa).

Saints are humble. Humility is using whatever gifts we have to perfection, but never attributing these gifts to ourselves. As He ministered to God and humanity, during His thirty three years on earth, Jesus exemplified humility.

“Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name.” (Philippians 2:9).

Saints are obedient. "Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 7:21).

Saints are people of prayer. Prayer is not a waste of time or as an activity for only the weak or naive. It is a means of connecting to God, in order to be empowered by Him.

When we pray, we are admitting we can’t get to God by being good. We’re admitting our sin makes us unworthy of God.

Saints are not perfect. Each of the saints we know, except Mary the Mother of Jesus, made mistakes. Even at the end of their lives, they still found themselves in need of contrition, pardon and reconciliation. But far from discouraging us, this should give us a measure of hope. The character of Christ is being formed in us as we cooperate with God’s grace. Paul assures us that the one who began a good work among you will bring it to completion by the day of Jesus Christ.

A saint needs a willingness to fight the good fight, especially when the spiritual battle is hardest. St. Paul makes an intriguing statement: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). A good fight is to try very hard to do what is right. It starts with God’s grace and it ends with God; in between, there must cooperation from us. “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:9).

Though they are enjoying their eternal reward, the saints in heaven are still very much connected to the saints on earth and concerned about them; just like Jesus is still connected to His Church and concerned about it. He is seated at the right hand of God, interceding for sinners (Hebrews 7:25).

