A tale of loss and renewal from Uganda to Britain

We are all Birds of Uganda", by Hafsa Zayyan. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Sameer, 26, is a London lawyer and a descendant of Ugandan-Indian immigrants. His grandfather, Hasan Saeed, arrived in the UK with his family in 1972 following the forced eviction of Asians by Ugandan despot president, Idi Amin. Many of them eventually settled in Leicester, north-west of London, which is where Sameer was born.

The expulsion of Asians from Uganda in 1972 and its multigenerational impact receives a new perspective in the novel We Are All Birds of Uganda, by Hafsa Zayyan. Published in 2021, the story alternates between modern day Britain and Uganda in the 1960s.

