A taste of Siberia in Moscow

After fashion, my second great love is food. I had even gone as far as calling myself a foodie, so when I travel, sampling new restaurants is part of the adventure. While in Russia recently for Moscow Fashion Week, I had the chance to indulge in what I can only describe as one of my most unforgettable dining experiences.

Tucked just behind the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow is Manul, a restaurant that transports you into the heart of Siberia from the moment you walk through its doors. It is not just the food that grabs your attention; it is the entire experience.

Fur-lined lampshades, hand-woven curtains, and earthy textures create a space that feels intimate and out of this world. The warm, cocoon-like atmosphere immediately sets the tone for a dining journey unlike any other.

But the real magic of Manul lies in its approach to food: unapologetically bold and rooted in the lesser-known traditions of Siberian cuisine. Imagine raw, frozen fish delicately sliced and served on a stone slab, or lamb liver paired with kvass sauce and demiglace.

Homemade beef cutlet with green buckwheat porridge.

Each dish is not just a meal but a deep dive into the rich, diverse culinary heritage of Siberia. I had a chat with the restaurant’s cuisine chef Viktor Shaydetsky and managing partner Dmitry Orlyansky to uncover the story behind Manul, its unique culinary philosophy, and why it is quickly becoming a must-visit for both locals and global foodies alike.

What inspired the creation of Manul, and why did you choose a Siberian theme for the restaurant?

We already had a successful project, the Siberia bath complex, which is three years in Moscow. That project immersed us in Siberian culture, and we realised just how vast and underrepresented this part of Russia is, especially in the capital. A year after launching the bathhouse, we wanted to expand on the theme, then a gastronomic project was born. We wanted to give Moscow more of Siberia, but through a culinary experience. Our aim was to create a space where guests could explore these often-overlooked cultures, discovering something new each time they visit.

How would you describe the overall dining experience at Manul?

Manul is a journey not to a specific location, but to the essence of Siberia, a place that you feel more than you define. It is an immersive and emotional narrative told through space, sound, and taste.

What elements of Siberian culture and tradition are reflected in the restaurant?

We wanted to steer clear of clichés; no bears or hunting cabin tropes. Instead, the interior draws inspiration from natural textures and indigenous symbolism. Designer Natasha Belonogova envisioned it as an otherworldly reality: chandeliers shaped such as fur hats (a nod to sheep herding), and hand-woven curtains resembling traditional jewellery.As for the menu, it is full of reimagined regional classics. The idea is to give guests an authentic, yet modern, taste of Siberia; culturally and gastronomically.

What are some must-try dishes for first-time visitors?

Start with the stroganina; raw, frozen fish served ice-cold. It is a staple of Siberian cuisine and acts as a powerful appetizser. We serve ours with a special salt from Kempendyai, which is made through a freezing process and cannot be found anywhere else.

Another standout is tugunok, affectionately called the “pine net.” It is a delightful mix of onion-wheat bread soaked in bone sauce, topped with tugun fish aioli and crispy onions. You should also try the sugudai; our version with chinook salmon is like a Russian ceviche, but the one made from muksun offers the most authentic Siberian flavour.

From the hot dishes, the firepit-baked potatoes bring waves of nostalgia. And the Siberian dumplings; made with four kinds of meat and dough kneaded with black tea; are a true historical delicacy.

Others include the sogazha (lamb liver with kvass and demiglace), reindeer with spelt and mushrooms, and the lightly seared chinook salmon served with cedar porridge and sorrel sauce. For dessert, our Siberian sweet set; featuring spruce, cranberry, and pine nut is not to be missed. The taiga dessert, honeydew, and cherry cake also reflect the wild flavours of the region.

Do you source ingredients from Siberia?

Yes, many of our ingredients come directly from Siberia. Fish from Yakutia, meat from Buryatia and Khakassia, and wild herbs from across the region.

We divide our cuisine into three approaches: Authentic: prepared exactly as done in Siberia. Traditional with a twist: Reinterpretations that maintain the core flavour.

Modern: experimental dishes that still preserve the soul of Siberian cuisine.

Though Siberian food is rooted in survival, we present it in ways that are accessible and exciting to all diners..

Do you offer any fusion dishes?

Yes, our entire menu blends tradition with modern culinary techniques. The goal is to surprise and delight our guests while keeping the Siberian essence alive.

What crowd does the restaurant attract?

Everyone. Tourists are drawn in by the novelty, locals by curiosity, and expats by the consistent quality. What’s special is that we offer a side of Russian cuisine that is rare.

What are the challenges in running this spot?

Cultural sensitivity; Siberian communities are passionate about their traditions and want authenticity. We face criticism from those who feel our reinterpretations stray from their childhood memories. Also, getting seasonal ingredients from remote regions across nearly 10,000 kms requires careful planning and long-term procurement strategies.

How has the Moscow dining scene embraced Manul?

There is growing intrigue around regional cuisines, and Siberian food is riding that wave. Guests are eager to try out new flavours that are deeply rooted in history and culture.

Can you share any memorable experiences or feedback from customers?

Yes, it is deeply rewarding when someone says, “This tastes like something my grandmother used to make,” it means we have done something right.

Foreign guests are often stunned to learn how rich Siberian gastronomy is. Many arrive expecting only stereotypes bears and frost and leave surprised by the nuance and flavour diversity they experience.

Are there any upcoming events or seasonal menus?

Yes, we change our menu seasonally; thrice a year. We highlight forest herbs in spring, mushrooms in fall, and frozen fish in winter. We also host gastro dinners featuring guest chefs from Siberia alongside cultural tasting events and mini-exhibitions.

How do you see Manul evolving in future?