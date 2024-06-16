A tribute to fathers

Dear fathers, fathers-who-stepped-in and grandfathers: Happy Father’s Day! Please know that we appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts. It is just that this day of yours has happened in the middle of the month when our salaries are like the ghosts of Christmas past.

Thank you, grandfathers, for accepting and loving your grandchildren unconditionally, even those who consistently damage things in your homes. Thank you for saying “Well it’s only a plate” with an indulgent smile when we know that had we done the same a few decades ago, you would not have hesitated to flog us like misbehaving donkeys. Thank you for the effort of trying to understand and keep up with your grandchildren’s ever-evolving interests, technology and lingo.

Thank you fathers-who-stepped-in, because a stepfather is a father who stepped in when one was needed. Thank you for fathering children who were rendered fatherless by death or desertion. Thank you for loving, disciplining and showing up for your children. Thank you for loving their mothers and being the solid rock, they needed when life left them reeling after one blow too many. Thank you for showing that you don’t need to share the same blood to love someone.

Thank you, fathers, for doing one of the most difficult jobs in the world. Thank you for being proud of your children, for tending to them from infancy to adulthood. Thank you for the many memorable walks, trips and adventures that you took them on, even when times were tough and money was tight.

Thank you for paying the bills, the school fees, squeezing money from nowhere to provide some little extras that would make your children smile. Thank you for working so hard and still coming home in time to catch up with the little ones before they slept. Most of all, thank you for loving their mother, for standing by her side and remaining true to your marriage vows. Thank you for showing your daughters and sons what a real man is.