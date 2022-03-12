A walk in Jerusalem

After going through historic places outside of Jerusalem, it was time to visit the old city, a site often seen on international news, mostly portraying tensions and confrontations. This maybe because this old city is also a Holy place for three religions, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. I am writing here is my experience through a walk in a place I always wanted to visit.

I started with the Christian quarter. Although I am not a Christian, I have great love and respect for Jesus Christ, who through His sacrifice brought enlightment to the world, in a time it was desperately needed.

Maybe through all the films that were made we were taken few steps closer to understanding the pain and the agony this Messiah experienced. That day in the old city of Jerusalem and in the Christian quarter, I managed to walk almost the same path that He was taken through before being crucified.

In fact the path starts at via Delarosa procession which is located in the Muslim Quarter, this is called the first station of the cross. After walking that path, I entered the church of the Holy Sepulchre. On that day there were prayers and a homily and after walking around while looking at a huge cross with the statue of Jesus Christ, I went down to see what the Christians call the burial bed where Jesus Christ was laid after his crucifixion. Close by, I visited what is considered the Tomb of Christ.

Although everything looked quite well- maintained, I had a feeling that such sacred places should have a high level of reverence too, with accompanied guides who would make sure, every visitor understood the sacredness of that spot.

I ended my journey with the Christian quarter part, by visiting the room of the Last Supper, which was in the Armenian Quarter. There was a stretch before reaching that room, and for some reason I thought that I would find something more than an empty room. However, it was beautifully surrounded with stained glass windows which gave it a special warmth. It is interesting that the Christians consider this room sacred while the Jewish and Muslims also consider the building a Holy site, hence an ongoing contention between the three of them.

I have never understood why one should fight over holy places when we can all enter, pray and reach the purpose for which these places are considered holy, a sanctuary of peace love and unity, yet we are turning them into the opposite of what they were meant for.

