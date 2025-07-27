A world on fire and we film it

It is rare that confusion brings a smile to my face, albeit a faded and sarcastic one but what is happening in the world today defies explanation. From peace to full-fledged war. From full-fledged war to total silence. One day, the Middle East is burning; the next, it is quiet. We are witnessing scenes we have never seen before.

People in the Gulf region, caught between flying missiles, were climbing onto their rooftops to film the rockets as if watching fireworks. It is astonishing. While listening to the audios in some of these videos, I could hear people cheering the rockets. I remember when people used to fear the sound of sirens. Now, rockets fly overhead, and no one seems bothered.

Everyone is flipping through TV channels trying to figure out: How did a full-scale war just end like that? Each media station tells the story that suits its interests. And because I speak almost all the languages of the conflict zones, I can attest to that. I have never written a political column, nor do I intend to. Partisan politics is so dirty that no amount of sugarcoated words can clean it.

The recent events drawing in at least three powerful countries were, in reality, orchestrated by just a few men. Men who promised a better world under their leadership. But who paid the price? Ordinary people. People sitting in their homes, struggling daily, working hard to feed their families and secure a roof over their heads.

And with the push of a button, many of those roofs collapsed, often burying the families. It is like Candy Crush Saga, layers build up, then suddenly collapse, and the player wins a trophy. But this is no game.

The destruction of homes, hospitals, infrastructure, and the loss of human lives these are high prices to pay.

And you are still left asking the same question: What was achieved at the end of the day? I was travelling through Rome airport. It was filled with travellers to an astonishing degree and it is not even holiday season.

People sat everywhere, toilet queues were long, and the food court was making a killing: €3 (Shs12,500) for a small bottle of water, €10 (Shs50,000) for the cheapest sandwich.

Amid this chaos, we often forget we are human beings supposed to carry with us a sense of dignity and respect, instilled through our upbringing. But now, it is me and my family first. The rest can wait.

On the plane, though my mind was preoccupied with all the events unfolding around the world, I could not help but notice that in the already tight seating space, the man in front of me reclined his chair during the meal service and even during landing, which is against safety rules.

When I reminded him, he simply ignored me. The man beside me shrugged and said, “You know, this is like a bus.”

I responded, “So, courtesy ends on a bus?” These are, without a doubt, very strange times we are living in.