About the letter of a mayor to residents

In the municipality where I live, there is a monthly bulletin that is shared with the citizens of the area under its jurisdiction, on the first page, there is always a letter from the mayor to the residents, this letter shares the mayor’s thoughts and ideas on what is going on and his hopes about how to move forward in our localities.

I am almost certain that few people take time to read this one page article, moreover that elections are done with and our mayor has secured himself the seat for the next five years.

But I always take time to read this article, even if it is as a respect to the author who has put his time and effort to compose this editorial. This time round, I found the mayor’s letter quite interesting.

He was sharing concerns of a sick world that is in the intensive care unit, and that even though we seem to be doing well here in Luxembourg, (reminder that we are one of the few countries with AAA Bank ratings and a stable outlook), we are still at risk of catching pneumonia that starts with a nasty flu.

During this winter, when we experienced a few days of black ice and heavy snow, I noticed that our street, that is not considered amongst the important ones in the area, was left without the usual attention that includes snow shovelling and sprinkling salt meant for deicing, and with temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees, the snow filled road remained so for many days.

When I called the municipality, they told me it is a question of time before they pass by, this did not happen and later on I learnt that there was a big shortage of salt everywhere, now weather this was related to bad management or lack of budget, the situation remains a bit worrying, and with the mayor sharing such concerns when he has a bird’s- eye view over matters, there is reason to think that we are all very vulnerable.

In his letter, the mayor asked the citizens to open their eyes on the responsibilities they have to insure that we have a safe and clean community with a better standard of living for all, he warned that this time round challenges will not solve themselves, its us who have to help, he then quoted the famous German polymath Goethe, when he said that ‘whoever does not do anything for others, will not do anything for himself’.

Here, I would quote to our mayor another proverb from Goethe where he says ,“thinking is easy, acting is difficult, and to put one’s thoughts into action is the most difficult thing in the world”.