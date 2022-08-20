About the middle-aged

The thing about being middle-aged, which is where I’m heading (apparently I no longer qualify for women or youth empowerment funds from my gavumenti) is that it sneaks up on you. You remember being young very clearly, in true HD, that is, until the youth start referring to you as an elder. Ha ha ha!

There are a few rules of engagement I would like us to go over as a guide to your interactions with the middle-aged.

1. Do not, I beg of you, try to invite the middle-aged to spur-of-the-moment social activities. It won’t work. All social plans have to be suggested and agreed on two weeks or a month in advance, otherwise your middle-aged friend will happily stay at home. Oh yes, and no trendy cafés either, especially the ones where one has to balance the entirety of their lower body mass on a shiny, slippery bar stool the size of a teacup, with absolutely no back support. (Café and restaurant owners, why do you invest so heavily in seats that nobody can actually sit on?)

2. Do not call if you can summarise your message into a text. At this time of life, certain noises become highly irritating, and people talking on the phone is one of them, perhaps even more so than a bloodthirsty mosquito. If you must call, keep it brief.

3. If you are an employer, do not underestimate your middle-aged employees. After decades spent climbing corporate ladders and running the rat race (how dare anyone try to call us unfit— you try outrunning all the other rats!) the middle-aged are beginning to realise they are neither gymnasts nor rats. And this is an important realisation, because they are now free to enjoy life without being anybody’s slave.

4. Do not try to ‘update’ your middle-aged friend. They do not need the latest smartphone or smart watch or smart shoe or smart underpants or whatever other futuristic gadget is available on the market to be happy, because they already know where to find their happiness. Besides, who needs underpants that can tell the time?! Cheers to the middle-aged!