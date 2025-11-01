Absence makes the heart forget, and other lies we keep telling ourselves

Brethren,

Everything is falling—leaves, rain, temperatures. Before long, the snow and extreme cold will be here with us, and then we will put to the test the old saying ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’

I am not too sure about that saying, though. Verbal abuse, or loneliness, for example, cannot kill you but they do lead to bitterness and anger or depression, which can kill you. So let’s revise the saying to ‘What doesn’t kill you … eventually will.’ Now that’s accurate!

Talking about inaccurate sayings, here are a few I think need urgent amendment. ‘Absence makes the heart grow fonder’ is the first. Think about those marriages where one spouse goes abroad to study and leaves the other behind because it is too expensive for both to travel. Years on, the spouse returns, and receives the shock of their lives on finding that their beloved moved on with someone who was present in flesh and blood. Let’s amend it to ‘Absence makes the heart forget.’

There is this saying that Africans are a little too fond of: ‘Better late than never’, often said loudly and cheerfully when someone walks into an event or meeting two hours late, not because of a crisis or medical emergency but because of their chronic inability to manage their time. Honestly, such people should either stay at home or sleep over at the event venue the night before. Tuli bakoowu please!

‘Good things come to those who wait’ must never be an excuse for inaction. Haven’t you heard the proverb that goes like ‘The man who doesn’t tell a woman he loves her will end up fetching water at her wedding.’

You have all seen such pitiable cases—the ‘best friend’ who dies a thousand deaths as they silently watch their imaginary lover fall in love with another, then end up recruited to lead the wedding committee! I beg you, please inform those you love that you love them—nobody can detect love by osmosis!