Africa Children Heart Uganda’s impact to community

Bashir Musaazi, a teacher and one of the directors at Buloba Royal College School runs a foundation called Africa Children Heart Uganda which takes care of vulnerable children in Mpigi Buwama Sango LC1.

He has been running this foundation for over ten years after taking it over from his mother.

“Being an only child, I took over this foundation after the passing of my mother Nakachwa Beverly who founded it. Having grown up among the vulnerable children she used to rescue from the streets, raising them in a good environment and educating them, I thought it was best if I took it on. It was a very hard time for us when she passed but I had to keep the legacy,” Musaazi said.

Bashir is however not just rescuing children but impacting society as well.

Because of his impact, the community offered his foundation an acre of land to enable them to run different projects and the first thing they did was to construct a house for the children.

“On the acre that the community offered us, we have managed to construct a building where the children will be sleeping. We are looking at accommodating at least 90 children and why we decided to do that is because the house we have been renting for their accommodation has been small and too old,” Musaazi said.

He added that the building is almost done with just a few things like doors, windows, and plastering left for it to be completed.

Bashir Musaazi with some of the beneficiaries of Africa Children Heart Uganda posing on the new house that is about to be completed. Photo/Courtesy

Besides the building, the Africa Children Heart Uganda Foundation also helped the village with rural water sanitation where they distributed water all over the village which was the biggest challenge.

“At least most families now have clean pumped water after our initiative. We hope that by the end of this year, all the families will be catered for.”

However, Bashir Musaazi doesn’t take the credit alone for these initiatives. He says these projects have been successful because of the investments from several people including Uncle Doc, Mrs Sherry who he considers to be his other mother, Richard and his wife Melanie 4th generation caretaker of the 1905 family of Restaurants, Mrs Ruth and her husband Dr. Gilbert and many others.

He mentions that Ms. Ruth and her husband Dr. Gilbert, Mr Richard, and his wife Mrs Melanie, Sherry, and many others spearheaded the construction of our new Orphanage Home.

“We had anticipated that the building project would cost us 30,000 USD which was so expensive. On downsizing, we decided to compromise.

The children took part in some activities on the project while the sand bricks were bought by different sponsors/friends. Other volunteers who helped us build it at cheaper costs and with the reduction of the costs, we believe the project in total should take 20,000 USD,” he projected.

Regarding the water project initiative, he said the partners invested 3,000 USD and the rest of the things including the pump and solars among other things were bought by the community and so far, he says the water project is worth 15,000 USD.

One of the beneficiaries of the Africa Children Heart Uganda Foundation. Photo/Courtesy

What do residents say about the projects?

Charles Kai, the LC1 Sango A

I am very grateful for this opportunity granted to our community through Mr Bashir, the coordinator of the organization to look at the affairs of the children. We are grateful for the water supply and we hope you also help us with at least a clinic or hospital which will help our community. We have small clinics that lack medicine and the nearby hospital is 7 to 10km from here so if they can construct a hospital for us, we will forever be grateful but all in all, his foundation has developed the village.

Harriet Namuyomba, a resident of Sango village

We were skeptical when the foundation first came to our village. We saw them bringing children whose whereabouts we didn’t know. We asked a lot of questions because we thought these children would spoil our children but we later realized we were wrong because they had good intentions. After renting a particular place for some good years, we decided to offer them a piece of land for their projects and I am so happy that they have constructed a bigger house that accommodates them.

Musoke William, secretary of Sango village

I am happy for Africa Children’s Heart Foundation Uganda which is spearheaded by Uncle Bashir for giving the children a hand in feeding, education, welfare, and health among others. We are so grateful to him and the foundation because they helped us with the distribution of water which has been our biggest problem. Residents started getting free tap water yet previously, they used to travel long distances to fetch water from wells which also led to children getting abducted, sacrificed, etc. The foundation has helped our children get sponsors and scholastic materials and is being well taken care of.

Challenges

Despite the availability of the water and the new building, Africa Children Heart Uganda is facing a challenge with health facilities and sanitary pads for the girls. They are looking for a company or someone who at least can distribute them thrice a week.

“If we get more investors, we would encourage them to build a hospital for us. In the new building, I separated a room which the children are going to be using for carpentry, sewing, and other vocational jobs.”