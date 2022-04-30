Afroetry dedicated her first poem to a boy

Up close. Carolyne Miriam Acen, aka, Afroetry is a poet, editor and spoken word artist whose work revolves around women stories and history. She is the vice president of the Poets Association of Uganda and currently manages Echo Minds Poets, an all-female poetry group dedicated to rewriting the African woman story, writes Phionah Nassanga.

Do you come from a literary background?

No, I did not even study Literature.

Favourite living poets include…?

Nicki Giovanni, Yosef Komunyakaa, Laban Erapu, Timothy Wangusa, Susan Kiguli, Warsan Shire, Rudy Francisco, Aja Monet, Stella Nyanzi and Alice Walker.

Books you have enjoyed in the past year include…?

Love in Colour: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola, This book is exciting and it transports a reader across different continents as it explores culture by decolonising love.

The other is the Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives by Lola Shoneyin, it is packed with an African polygamous experience.

Lastly, Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo, I like how the main character struggles with multiple cultures and battles an identity crisis. She explores what it means to be an outsider. I should say my list of books goes on and on.

Has your work ever been rejected?

Yes, my work has been rejected more than thrice. The most recent being mid-2021. I submitted my work for a poetry prize twice and it was rejected. Another time, it was a UK literary magazine which said my work was too bold to be published. I eventually looked at the old publications and I understood. I was telling the African woman experience to an audience that would not understand it.

What writers did you enjoy reading as a child?

I enjoyed reading Chinua Achebe, William Shakespeare, poet Sylvia Plath, George Orwell, Mark Twain, Jan Bret, Jonathan Swift and Okot p’ Bitek’s Song of Lawino inspired my love for poetry. His imagery and description of the uneducated Lawino and modern Clementine won me over.

How did you get started as a poet?

I started writing poems in Senior Six, experimenting on form and style and using the environment as a muse. I got serious in 2011 after attending a poetry workshop organised by the British Council. It was then that I started finding my voice. I created a poetry blog where I published my work every day. Then, I joined different writing communities on social media which uplifted me.

Describe your working day

I work from home. I am usually up by 5am and get my daughter ready for school. After dropping her and her cousin to school, I return home and sit at my desk and start writing, finishing projects or reading manuscripts that have been sent to me.

I reserve the evenings for poetry shows or events. And when I have a show, I like to rehearse in the mornings and evenings. I also love writing at night. The silence of the night is inspiring. Some days, I stay up all night working.

How do you develop your poems?

My poems develop spontaneously. But I love to utilise four stages of a poem. Observation, recollection, contemplation and writing.

Where do you get your ideas?

From life, everything is a poem. I go to the Nile and see the water gushing over rocks and imagine how the river must feel to embark on this journey every day. Sometimes, it is a story in the news or a post on Facebook. Other times, it is a personal experience or something my family and friends have experienced. Poetry is life. And everyone has a story.

First poem you wrote…

A love poem titled, “Music of Love”, an emotional poem. I dedicated it to a boy while I was still in Senior Six. A tell- all tale to a young man about what I feel for him and how much I yearn to be his girlfriend. It was embarrassing because it eventually turned out to be unrequited love.

If you could tell your younger writing self anything, what would it be?

I would tell my younger writing self to believe in herself and write even when inspiration is low. Some of the best work is born at our lowest point. Mute the noise around, stay consistent and keep writing.

First salary or wage…?

I made Shs 150,000 from my first stage poetry performance.

What did you use it for?

I was excited and I used it to buy more notebooks and celebrated this achievement.

What one thing would you give up to become a better poet than you are today?

That is difficult. But I would probably give up some social media spaces. I feel that sometimes it takes too much of my writing time. Yet also, my audience is mostly on social media.

Advice to people who want to write and publish poetry is…

Take your time to learn poetry and understand the publishing process.