Aggrey Kankunda’s life inspired others to excel

I first met Aggrey Kankunda in 1981 at Mbarara Mixed School where he was in upper primary.

The school had been one of the premier girls’ schools but following the economic ruin of the 1970s and 1980s, it fell on hard times.

In 1908, it was opened up to allow boys probably to bring in more revenue but it never recovered its lost glory.

Boys who attended the school still looked out of place in a crowd of girls. One of the good things that came with the integration was bringing in boys such as Aggrey.

Aggrey and his sisters, Kyarimpa and Kyakunda gave the school an eminence because of their various gifts. The sisters were great at track and field and with them representing the school, we were assured of winning some trophies on sports days.

Aggrey, being an excellent pupil also always guaranteed the school a win during quizzes.

His winning streak continued and got the school its first grade in so many years.

The siblings clearly belonged in a different class with their bucket loads of confidence, exuberance and positive outlook on life. Anyone who met Aggrey back then was not surprised by what he managed to achieve in his lifetime. He was one of those lucky people who manage to live up to their potential.

Background

Aggrey was born in 1967, the last born of Dinah Rwandume and Eriya Bisaniiko. His father was a bus conductor with the defunct Uganda Transport Company while his mother was a teacher who later became a seamstress.

Being their last born, the couple was overjoyed to have a son hence the name. Kankunda, is an exclamation expression of realising that God really loves you and you had no idea how much He did.

From Mbarara Mixed School, he joined Ntare School as expected and later St Mary’s Kisubi. His decision to leave the familiar and head to the city is a clear indication of his character.

He was an adventurer, a trailblazer who lived to push himself more. Later, Aggrey would reveal to his peers that his decision to join SMACK was in the hopes of attending university in North America.

His dream however, was not to be as his uncle, the then minister of Education Amanya Mushega, advised his parents not to let him go there even if he got a scholarship. For a long time, Aggrey held a grudge against his uncle until much later when he visited America and realised his uncle had saved him from potential derailment.

Career

He ended up going to Makerere University in 1992 for a Bachelor of Commerce.

By second year, he landed his job at The New Vision. On graduation, he was recruited by Uganda Revenue Authority. He later worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers and then KPMG.

He cofounded College for Professional Development, a school for accountants, with his friend Medard Kananura. The school also doubled as an accounting consultancy which fulfilled his vision of providing quality service and creating jobs.

As funds became more available, he ventured into various business ventures including tree planting, exotic goat rearing and dairy farming, among others.

His friends and colleagues at the vigil all praised him for his eagerness to share information and ideas in order to help others. If he got wind of the next big thing, he would share it with as many people as possible so that they would benefit.

Family

Aggrey was married to the brilliant and beautiful Edith Kankunda with whom he had two children, Aguma and Agasha Kankunda. And since we all know that the apple does not fall far from the tree, their children are brilliant, and well-adjusted.

He was a Rotarian having started out in the Rotaract Club of Kampala South in 1993. He rose through the length to become the district governor, a designation that made him extremely proud.

His unequalled financial and professional contribution were hailed by the many Rotarians who spoke at his wake.

Aggrey loved and served the club and it was gratifying to see that the club held him in such high esteem. In fact, the fraternity took charge from the time of his death until he was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mbarara.

As we mourn the extinguishing of such a bright light, we are comforted by knowing that Aggrey left behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. From his life, we learn the importance of giving and receiving love.

He received so much love from his family which gave him so much confidence in himself and his abilities. In return he gave love to his family and his many passions were steeped in love.

Achievements

He was a pathfinder and a torch bearer for his generation.

Even with his lofty achievements, Aggrey was never satisfied and kept reaching for the stars. His hunger to be more and achieve more inspire those around him to be the best they can be. He was a committed Christian and he attended All Saints Church Nakasero regularly.

The Rev. Grace Ssentongo attested to his love for God and the church. It is apt to say that Aggrey lived his life according to 2 Peter 5-9 .

“For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; 6 and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; 7 and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love. 8 For if you possess these qualities in increasing measure, they will keep you from being ineffective and unproductive in your knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. ”

Education background

2011-Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)

2005- Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA)

2004- Fellow of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FMCA)

2004-Member of Certified Public Accountants Uganda

2000-ACCA

1992-Bacherlor of Commerce Hons Makerere University.