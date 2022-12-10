Ainebyona: Stylist yet to have first kiss

Rising from rags. Allan Ainebyona is a stylist, fashion consultant, proprietor of Allan Senior Clothing, a fashion house that deals in fashion catering to both men and women. It also offers style consultation on projects such as music videos, TV interviews, event appearances, photoshoots, films, and other public engagements. Isaac Ssejjombwe finds out more about Ainebyona.

Tell us about Allan Ainebyona?

I was born on February 5, 1998 at Nsambya hospital to Faith Constance Natukunda and Wilson Junior Kalusa (RIP). I am the last born and we grew up in Makindye Division. I went to Kampala Pupil’s Primary School, Lukuli for my kindergarten to Primary Six, before joining Mirembe Primary School for my Primary Seven.

Then I did six years at Nsambya Secondary School, Gogonya -Makindye. I graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from Makerere Business School (MUBS).

Talk about your style journey?

In my Senior Six my friends invited me to work downtown at Mukwano Arcade. There, I was working as a hawker before moving to Owino market and then Ham Shopping Grounds where I was employed by a friend.

I managed to save some money and start my own business. I started with five jeans and 10 shirts. I established Allan Senior clothing on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Who inspired you in this field?

Many fashion icons including Peter Lugs and Mr Lee from B2C because of his fashion sense.

What does it take to be a good stylist?

It needs to do a lot of research about fashion and style, consistency, accepting challenges and discipline.

Speaking of challenges, what are some of those?

Various challenges. Some clients have a poor taste for fashion and they are rigid.

Also, poor payment by some clients.

Have you showcased your styles?

Yes, I have had some showcases though not so well-established. I am yet to showcase on any big stage like the Asfas.

Who have you styled so far?

A number of celebrities and media personalities. They include B2C, Ykee Benda, Vyper Ranking, Fik Fameica, Hassan Wasswa, Yusuf Sentamu, Nessim, Artin Pro, Lynda Ddane, Crystal Panda, Beenie Gunter, Rabadaba, Alex Muhangi, Bruno K and Jose Chameleone.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

Pray for the previous night and day and, then pray for a fruitful day ahead of me.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I make sure everything is in its correct state, brief my employees about the week or day errands, check the sales book and inventory book.

Earliest childhood memory?

The good thing was when my dad first bought me a bicycle. You should have seen the excitement I had but unfortunately he passed on. That passes as my worst part.

First best friend?

Joshua Powata, he was my OB from kindergarten. We did everything together.

First kiss?

I have not kissed anyone yet.

First book you read?

Animal Farm by George Orwell is. Very interesting book.

First job?

A hawker at Mukwano Arcade.

First salary and where?

Shs5,000 at Mukwano Arcade Downtown.

What did you use the money for?

Transport back home and returning to town.

Current job?

I am a CEO at AllanSenior clothing

What do you like about your job?

I do it with passion and it gives me the freedom to express my talent.

Most memorable experience?

Munda Awo by B2C, the first music video I attended as an assistant stylist.

What makes it memorable?

I was working with Abryanz and it was my dream.

Biggest regret in life?

I do not regret anything in life and I prefer living in the moment.

Best advice and from whom?

Mr Lee of B2C and Levixone gave me the best advice when I had just entered the entertainment industry.