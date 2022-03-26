Ajeni used lockdown to realise his dream

After 32 years in the active service as a teacher, Justin Ajeni, 61, retired last year in July during Covid-19 lockdown.

Ajeni says Covid-19 lockdown, came as a blessing in disguise because it got him to finalise his project of establishing a school which he had planted for his retirement.

Ajeni, who hails from Kumi District, retired from Karugutu Primary School in Ntoroko District.

“As many people were complaining about Covid-19 lockdown, I baked more than 70,000 bricks at home in Karugutu. By the time President Museveni lifted the lockdown, I had finished building the school structure,” Papa Ajeni says.

Ajeni says in the same lockdown, he made bricks to construct his residential house which is near completion.

He notes that had it not been for Covid-19 lockdown, he would not have made his dream a reality.

The former head teacher, says in 2017 towards his retirement, he had three retirement investment options, which included becoming a businessman, a farmer and establishing a school.

He says among the three options, he settled for the school because he realised that as a professional he could still contribute to the social wellbeing of the community.

Building a school

Ajeni says before the construction of classroom blocks, he started by laying bricks and when the schools were closed he committed his time to making bricks.

Ajeni says he took advantage of the lockdown to make enough bricks that were required to put up the school buildings and his retirement home.

“With my children, we spent entire days making bricks. After making bricks, I looked for builders and we started constructing classrooms,” he says.

His school Papa Ajeni Nursery and Primary School was born from the family’s hard work. The facility opened in January this year, in Karugutu. It has an enrolment of 350 pupils.

Planning for evening years

Ajeni says he learnt lessons from his colleagues who retired before him saying some retired and returned home empty handed.

“Retirement is mandatory and you ought to learn from retirees, their experience opens your mind,” he says.

He says in 2014 when he was transferred to Karugutu Primary School he started drawing his retirement plan basing on the resources available.

In the same year, he returned to school to pursue a Bachelor’s in Primary Education for three years which he completed in 2017.

Ajeni says he bought pieces of land in 2016 in Karugutu near his place of work.

Justin Ajeni, a former head teacher, poses with children from the neighbourhood near his school. Photos / Alex Ashaba

“From the beginning, establishing a school was my last option for my retirement vision but because of what I had gone through towards my retirement, I settled for it so that I can retire from active service but remain a supervisor in the same profession,” he says.

The retired teacher says to date there is nothing he misses in his retirement.

“I am now relaxing and enjoying my retirement benefits,”he says, adding, if anyone wants to achieve his retirement investment dream, they ought to start saving early enough and not wait for their retirement package to invest.

“There is no big difference between retirement and active employment days. The difference is I am no longer head teacher but still I am earning my pension, I am more comfortable now, I have a school where I monitor work,” he explains.

His two cents

Papa Ajeni advises those interested in starting a school after retirement, to should acquire land before retirement.

“Make sure you plan early enough and if possible have some structures before retirement, it is not good to first retire and start implementing your retirement plan,” he advises.

He says one should use their savings not salary to implement their retirement work plan.

Typical day

During weekdays, when Papa Ajeni Nursery and Primary School gates are open, the retired head teacher starts his day to monitor work around the school.

He is also a teacher and cashier at the same facility.

At glance

Papa Ajeni completed St Aloysius Primary Teacher’s College in Kumi District in 1998. The subsequent year, he was posted to Nyero Primary School where he taught for one year.

He was later promoted as head teacher at Areit Primary School and later transferred to another school until 2000. In 2000, he says he was posted to Bundibugyo District and posted to Bumadu Primary School.