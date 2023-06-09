All you need to know about fruits

“It was not a watermelon that Eve took,” observed the American author Mark Twain. “We know it because she repented.” There is something about “a piece of fruit”- no matter which- so tidy, shapely, self-contained and full of promise as to appeal to the larcenous instincts in all Eve’s children.

The word fruit, interestingly and appropriately enough, happens to emanate from the Latin word fructus meaning enjoyment. Their colors, textures, shapes, aromas, and endless variety of flavors make fruits an enormous pleasure not only to shop for but also to eat.

Besides the irresistible watermelon, described by Mark Twain above, Uganda is blessed with a bounty of fresh fruits that are available all year round and those that are not locally grown are nevertheless imported from Kenya and South Africa.

Today’s menu-builder often takes herself too seriously and is accustomed to think that it is mandatory that dessert must be an impressive edifice with a sinfully and all too often disastrously rich offering, forgetting that fresh fruit does wonders. This can be augmented with perhaps a cheese and turns out a far happier conclusion of the meal for all concerned.

Well worth exploring are fruit desserts that are nutritious, easy to prepare and after all is said and done are the perfect epilogue for a substantial main meal. When I lived in Europe many years ago, I observed that most Europeans used to serve fruit as a matter of course after every dinner. Somehow, this trend is greatly lacking in Uganda where fruits and vegetables are comparatively inexpensive and in plenty!

Peeling the apples

The Italians arrange fruit in a dish and use these giadinettos or little gardens, as they call them, as edible pieces. Well worth exploiting, too, are the virtues of fruit-either cup. Compote, salad or sherbet form—as a “lightener” during as well as after a big meal.

In the event that fruits lack flavour, serve them or prepare them with candied peels, ginger, zest or spices; or feel free to add a little lemon or lime juice to cooked fruits and fruit fillings. Vary the flavors of a particular fruit by steeping it in the juices of other fruits or in wine, or by blending it with other in a puree. You are at liberty to glaze poached fruit with contrasting fruit jellies, especially those of apple and quince. These are high in pectin; or combine canned frozen and fresh fruits—cold or slightly heated—in what the French call a compote composee. Try presenting your “composed compote” in a giant lidded snifter, laced with brandy or liqueur, and serve it to guests in smaller individual snifters.

To buy:

Whenever possible try to buy your fruits just before you plan to use them. If yours is small family and you cannot shop often, then the trick is to buy your fruit at different stages of ripeness and finish the ripening at room temperature.

To care for frozen fruits: Store frozen fruits in your freezer or the frozen food compartment of your refrigerator. Frozen fruits should not be kept longer than 10 to 12 months.

To care for uncooked fruits:

Wash fruits to be eaten uncooked thoroughly to remove surface dirt and insect sprays. Wet fruit tends to spoil more rapidly, so wash fruit just before eating.

Apples

To buy

Fortunately, nowadays one has a reasonable variety of apples from which to choose. Red, green or yellow are the most popular of all these fresh fruits. Apples have various names such as McIntosh, Grimes Golden, Jonathan, Baldwin, Delicious, Wealthy, King David, Rome Beauty et al. Buy apples that are firm ripe or ripe, of good color for the variety, making sure that they are free from bruises and blemishes. You will find irregular brown-tinted areas that are found on apples and these are known as “scald.” This action occurs during storage or transportation and is caused by gases that are formed in the apples.

Apples that are wrapped or packed in oiled paper are not as likely to be affected. As for the mealy brown flesh, sometimes found under an undamaged surface, this is due to delay in storing, over ripeness, or poor too long storage and is wasteful and undesirable.

Method:

1. Peel and core the apples

2. Carefully cut the apples into ½ inch-thick rings

3. Heat the wok before adding the butter. When the butter has melted, add the apple rings and stir fry for about 4 minutes until golden and tender. Remove from the wok, reserving the butter then add the bread crumbs to the hot butter and stir fry for a minute or so.

4. Stir in the ground almonds and lemon rind and stir fry for another 3 minutes or thereabouts, stirring constantly. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mix over the apples and then drizzle warmed corn syrup over the top and serve with thick strained yoghurt.

Ingredients

Caramelised apples

This is a sweet and sticky desert that take can be made in a jiffy and it is a winner. It will be eaten in no time whatsoever.

Serves 4

700 g sweet apples

120 g sweet butter

30 g preferably fresh white bread crumbs

120 g ground almonds

Rind of 2 lemons, finely grated

4 tbsp corn syrup