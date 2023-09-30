Are people happy on their jobs?

This week in Luxembourg, in one of the big shopping centres, tens of companies put up stalls where a few of their staff were manning the stands, the purpose was to search for new employees.

On the other side were tens of mostly young people with a file in hand, probably their CVs, waiting in line to be attended to.

This is an annual exercise that opens channels for companies to show what they can offer to the job market, while showcasing their products and its importance to the growth of the economy.

I did not have much time to investigate but was curious that some lines were longer than others. The one that stood out was Luxembourg Airport. I have no idea what jobs they offer, but it seemed to sell like hot cake.

I was very happy to see the agricultural sector also present. Of course Luxembourg has a strong agricultural background, represented by generations of farmers inheriting their father’s farms and continuing to farm. I actually live in one of these villages where I see how little children run around between chicken and cows, how they get used to help plant and harvest the vegetables when ready.

These children drink the milk and eat the eggs that come right from the source. Their pink cheeks are as smooth as milk, they are friendly and smile when you greet them.

Back to the shopping mall, I entered a shop where I needed something, and the shop attendant was telling an elderly woman that the mall is full of people and that this brought life to the mall. The elderly woman said they all look for jobs, but when they have the jobs they do not want to work. This statement did not sit well with the shop attendant who told her not generalise.

At this point, the elderly woman looked at me seeking opinion; I said, in my experience it is correct most of the time. I have rarely met someone who was totally happy with their jobs, those who were happy were often put down by those who did not enjoy what they were doing. The positive side was that some of them did look for other jobs that brought them the joy they were looking for.

It was interesting to see that the Luxembourgish Army also had a stand, and I finally managed to see the Luxembourg Army uniform, which was quite neat.