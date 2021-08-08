Are you carrying the donkey on your head?

By Stella Riunga Rop More by this Author

Have you ever heard the story of the donkey, the boy and the man walking to the market? Several people passing by this peaceful little trio criticized their arrangement.

One said that the donkey should carry the boy, as the market was a long way off. Another said that surely the boy could walk, and let his father ride on the donkey; yet another suggested that the donkey carry them both, and by the end of the story, the man and the boy were carrying the donkey upside down on their shoulders, strung on a pole!

If you drive and live in a big city, you know that being carjacked is every driver’s worst fear. Well, the first time he ever got carjacked, Sammy was driving a Japanese car, a Toyota. “Sammy!” his friends exclaimed when he told them what had happened. “Didn’t we tell you to leave those Japanese models alone?” In fact, they contributed money so that he could buy another vehicle (please reflect on that, you whose friends only contribute for parties and vanish whenever serious help is needed). Some time later, Sammy* (not his real name) bought a BMW—a ‘serious’ car for a serious member of society, just as his friends had advised him to; not the common Japanese models that carjackers panted after day and night. One night, upon a dark stretch close to his home, he was not only carjacked, but also shot (this is a true story). So much for leaving Japanese models behind! Happily, kind neighbours came to his rescue and saved his life, otherwise this story would not have been told.

He faithfully locked his doors each time he left the house; until the day he got trapped inside his own backyard and had to call out to a passer-by to come to his rescue!

Now Sammy lives life the way he wants to. He no longer locks his gate, or his car doors either. “If you want it that badly, you can as well have it”, he says, because life is the most important thing of all.

Stop carrying the donkey on your head!