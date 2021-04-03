Arrest on duty is the worst memory

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

Upclose. Culton Scovia Nakamya is an award winning TV journalist who also advocates for press freedom. Her arrest during the recent presidential campaigns has been her worst moment while on duty. Nakamya tells Gabriel Buule about her firsts and role models

Tells us about yourself

Culton Scovia Nakamya is a journalist who works for BBS Terefayina TV, a communications consultant, digital security trainer and founder of Her Story.

First thing you do when you go to work...

I review the papers, check social media trends and visit online news sites.

What type of stories do you read most?

I have picked interest in community stories and solution journalism because those are the types of stories that resonate with the demands of the population.

First thing you do when you get to the field...

Fact checking then interviews.

Your earliest childhood memory is...

Playing gogolo (a game that involved sitting on cut jerrycans and ‘cruising’ on a muddy slope) whenever it rained. I am sorry for those who grew up in the village but missed that game. It was always fun but it would sometimes earn us strokes from parents because of dirtying our clothes.

First best friend was…

Jamirah Nakandi and we are still friends.

Your first job was…

A radio news reporter.

First time you watched TV...

I do not remember the year but I watched Bbaale Francis on UTV (Then) when we had black and white TV sets. Those were days when television would shutdown at midnight.

First story you covered as a journalist...

A suspected thief was killed by a mob after catching him red-handed with someone’s beans.

First salary was...

Shs70,000.

How did you like it?

It was big money at the time.

Current job(s) you do...

I am a news reporter at BBS Terefayina TV.

What do you like most about your job?

I am a storyteller; journalism gives me a chance to associate and relate with almost everyone and above all, help the oppressed from their oppressors.

What challenges have you faced as a journalist?

Many! Journalism involves revealing information concealed by individuals at the expense of the majority. At the end of the day, it comes with threats and intimidation from those who do not agree with our work.

Most memorable experience in your career…

An incident during presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka, Bobi wine’s campaign in Kalangala District. I was arrested, intimidated on set as horrible scenes unravelled.

Biggest regret…

Life is not about what we have lost but what we can learn from the misfortunes. So no regrets.

Best advice…

Dr Charles Wendo, my mentor told to only chase an opportunity when I am ready.

Quick notes...

Fondest memory is...The day I won my first journalism award.

Worst moment…

A friend I trusted most betrayed me. It took me some time to recover.

Inspiration in media…

Impact from my story, it always inspires me when my story benefits an individual or community.

Why…

Journalism is about changing lives. That’s the most motivating part of it.

Hobbies…

Music and adventure.

A journalist you would date…

Eel!! Next question.

Your best news reporter…

Sudhir Byaruhanga of NTV.

Internationally I admire, Sharon Machira of the BBC.