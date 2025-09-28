Art, therapy for mental wellness

University students in Kampala are turning to the arts to tackle health challenges once clouded by stigma and misinformation. From painting sessions that ease stress to theatre skits that bust myths around mental health and sexual health, visual arts are reshaping how young people access and share vital information.

At the Youth Leaders for Arts and Health Summit, hosted by the African Health Grid Foundation and 26 partners, students explored creative outlets such as balloon-burst therapy, film screenings, VR experiences, and dance to promote wellness and responsible decision-making.

During the balloon burst and painting sessions, many revealed that these activities felt symbolic, encouraging them to confront their challenges while also releasing stress and easing emotional burdens by transforming anxiety and frustration into tangible art.

In the painting sessions, which often involved simple colouring, students were able to slow down, focus, and immerse themselves in something they enjoy.

In a way, this became not just an outlet for expression but also a form of meditation that nurtured calmness and self-reflection.

Precious Amutuhaire, a student of Makerere University said: “When I sat down to colour, it gave me time to focus and feel at peace with myself. I realised art can heal in ways I never expected.”

“Through art, we believe we can make health education interactive, memorable, and relatable,” said Phillip Andrew Mwebaza, the foundation’s founder.

Prof Patrick Engeu Ogwang, the guest of honour, encouraged students to develop innovative solutions that address the real needs of their communities.

“Look for challenges in your society, create solutions to address them, test and improve them, and ensure they truly meet the needs of the people,” he advised.

He also stressed the importance of designing solutions that are not a copy and paste advised on gathering feedback to improve usability.

This approach encouraged participants to think critically about problem-solving, user-centred design, and innovation that addresses local needs.

Students also engaged with civic tech, using Apps such as Wekume to order contraceptives and access healthcare products, while guest speakers urged them to innovate solutions tailored to community needs.