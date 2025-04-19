Articles point Wanyana to women in prison

A 2012 article in one of the local dailies caused a turnaround in Christine Wanyana’s life and since then, determined her purpose in life.

The story indicated that women in one of the local prisons were using leaves during their menstrual cycle. Then, a university student, Wanyana, saw a gap that needed to be filled.

“I felt the need to come in and support the women but I did not know how to do it. Fortunately, during the same time, the theme of the sermons at church was about purpose.”

Wanyana, who is an interpreter at her local church, Miracle Christian Fellowship Ministries in Nangabo, Gayaza says when she heard the sermon on purpose, she thought it was synonymous with talent.

“However, besides singing and dancing which I could not do, I thought those were the main purpose that one would have in life but the pastor encouraged us to pray and ask God about our purpose.”

Indeed, she prayed about it and came up with several ideas.

“When I presented them to my pastor, he advised me to keep on writing down whatever came to mind. I heeded his advice and always wrote down ideas that crossed my mind concerning women and teenagers. I kept the notebooks where I had written all my ideas and I never stopped writing even after school and when I got a job.”

Birth of a dream

The notes she had taken over time and her compassion for helping women started taking shape in 2020. “By then I was sure that I wanted to help women in prison by giving them sanitation items. For the girls, the approach was to talk to them while at school.” In the same year, Wanyana with support from a friend; Mary Simensen, who later became a co-founder started, “Forever sisters”, an entity through which they were to support women in prisons. “In December 2020, we made our maiden visit to Kasangati and Kigo Prisons.”

Sticking to the purpose

When the two went out shopping for their maiden visit to the two prisons, they bought sanitary pads, toothpaste, toothbrushes, underwear, skin oil, and shavers which have since made up their sanitation pack.

“While shopping, I felt the need to buy the inmates rice but for some reason, I did not,” Wanyana explains that when they went to Kasangati Prison, one of the inmates noted that what they had given them was unique.

The inmate said, “People visit us and bring us food such as rice, but no one ever thinks of what you have brought us,” she says adding, “I was thankful to God that I did not listen to the voice that asked me to buy rice.”

Registering as a CBO

With the restrictions that came with the lockdown and the onset of Covid-19, it was hard for Wanyana and her team to access the prisons without proper documentation. This pushed them to register the entity as a community-based organisation (CBO) in 2024. “Now that we are fully registered, I have a list of over 300 prisons within Uganda. I plan on visiting.”

Finances

Forever sisters is mostly a self-financed project with a few donations from well-wishers, Wanyana notes, “At first, I was saving with the co-founder for the planned missions. We were saving depending on the numbers we were going to see. We also had a fundraising and it fetched us some good money and items,” she adds that from the time they started, they have reached 200 women.

Helping others find their purpose

After establishing Forever Sisters and the fulfilment that came with helping others plus the dreams that women who had been incarcerated had shared with her, Wanyana felt the need to support other women and enable them know their purpose. In 2024, she wrote a guide titled Purpose before Pleasure.

“Through this book, I wanted to open the eyes of young girls, that they have a pre-destined purpose and they needed God’s guidance to identify it,” she says. In reference to the contentment she got from helping the women in prison, Wanyana notes, “I wanted young women to know that there was more to life than the titles, talents, hobbies and it is important for them to discover that and start walking in it.”

She adds that at the time of praying for her purpose, one of the things that God told her was that He wanted to raise a generation of girls that knew their purpose because “Young women tend to think that their identity and self-worth is found in a relationship or marriage. But God wanted to raise a generation of confident girls who know why they were created.”

Wanyana, who is also a human resource specialist, adds, “Career is good but there is need to know one’s God-given purpose on earth. Everyone has to be doing something to advance the kingdom of God.”

Benefits of operating within your purpose

In one of the chapters of her book, Wanyana talks about the benefits of walking in the purpose of God, such as fulfillment and joy. “I have a job as a human resource Specialist but I feel fulfilled when I visit the women in prison. Also, there are blessings when you walk in your purpose.” She adds that purpose opens doors and when you walk in purpose, you impact your generation. “People might remember me as an HR person, but the impact of Forever Sisters will be felt,” she says. Wanyana adds that purpose creates confidence and takes away competition. “When you discover your purpose, you run your race well.”

Striking a balance

“I conduct my corporate social responsibility tasks at the weekend. If an activity falls on a week day, I ask for leave. With writing, I always have a notebook and a pen and it is very important because ideas are always flowing. I merge the scribbled ideas in the evening and early in the morning, especially from 3am onwards.”

Plans