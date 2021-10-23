Asaasira was a sweet soul with a big heart

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

“She was the sweetest soul I’ve ever known. She was a person ready to give you the keys to any door for as long as she was the gatekeeper. And at this point in my life, I aspire to do as much as I can to do what I saw her doing for us.

We’re so many and we all want to let the world know about this lady who was passionate about music and not selfish with the knowledge she had,” eulogises artiste Joseph Beckmas Sekiziyivu.

Anita Asaasira lost her life on January 8, 2021. She was an assistant lecturer in the Department of Performing Arts and Film at Makerere University Kampala (MUK) and co-founder of Art for Peace and Community Development in Africa (APECODA), a non-profit organisation running projects aimed at using the arts as a means to foster peace, conflict resolution, and development in communities.

“We went through everything together. We knew what we were each doing at any given time. I could write forever on this, there is no day I go without thinking about her,” says Martha Kwiocwiny, a friend of the late Asaasira, and an administrator at a Christian non-government organisation (NGO).

For Claire Oyella, Asaasira was a kind, selfless and loving person with a great passion for God, music, friends, and family.

“I learnt to live life with more laughter and cheer and to also be dedicated to whatever I do,” she says.

“Anita was a caring, loving, friendly, talented, and good person. She was my lecturer at Makerere University, where we met. She changed my point of view on many things in life, especially musically. She taught me how to believe in myself and how to do things the professional way,” recounts Aloysius Migadde, a musician.

Musician Joan Tumuhimbise remembers Anita for her love that was out of this world for she loved so unconditionally. “She would smile at you so heartedly and that was so out of this world. Anita’s hugs were different in a good way, warm...Anita encouraged us to do our best,” she adds.

Like her sister, Brenda Busingye puts it, she was a selfless person. “We could always lean on her and she always looked out for us. She made sure I finish the university even when she had little money, she was like our Baaba (Luganda word to mean big sister). Anita was very Ugandan not a ‘Munyankole’ because she took everybody like family. She mentored my music, and social life she was such a darling,” Brian Busuulwa, an Afro musician says.

Beautiful Love album

The standard with Asaasira was that she loved, laughed, and shared. “Anita loved people like everyone mattered; young, old, everybody. She laughed at everything; problems and joys and her laughter made any situation liveable. She taught me how to laugh at life,” Kwiocwiny recalls.

Linus Mugume was drawn to work with Asaasira after observing the way she treated those she associated with, the stories he heard about her, the genius she was.

“She was phenomenal, I loved her from a distance. That’s precisely how I can put it,” he adds. Most of her former students, friends, and family have come together to put together a musical album titled, Beautiful Love.

The actor and director describes the album as an awesome experience that has taught her how to love people more.

“It has been a wonderful experience working on the music album, especially when you know you are doing music that your mentor and friend left behind,” Tumuhimbise says of the music project.

It has been a humbling experience for Oyella, she says, it has helped her think deeper about life. Busuulwa’s experience working on the album feels like they are still together with the late Asaasira.

He observes that there were mixed feelings, of course, “but we kept pushing because it is exactly what she would have done for any of us.”

Working on the album has been a soul awakening project for Ssekiziyivu, as a musician and a person, given the people that he has worked with and how special they were to the beautiful, departed soul they’ve done the music for.

Musician Joses Arins Emanzi is glad to be part of the new family of creative, wonderful souls that radiate in positivity.

“Everyone that was on this project was a part of Anita in some way, and everyone, together, complete who Anita was. I worked on some projects with Anita before she left us. She was my lecturer, a very special one. She introduced me to professional music producers and sound engineers such as Jude Mugerwa in 2015,” narrates Emanzi.

Migadde describes the making of the Beautiful Love as a heart-warming experience because of the nature of the cause. “I am definitely glad to be part of it because I have got a life-changing experience. Everyone on it was very committed and put much energy,” he explains.

Busingye is one of the people behind the musical project. “At a point when Brenda got all of us together, it really felt like Anita had written this music for all of us, the entire process was so spiritual and unforced, and I am super blessed to have been part of it,” Busuulwa further recounts.

The professional

Asaasira’s area of specialty, as detailed on the MUK online platform, were the basics of Jazz Improvisation, creating and performing rap music, percussion, voice, foundations of atonal music, band music, foundations of Ugandan popular music, music careers and business, and introduction and ethnomusicology.

She graduated at Makerere University where she received a Master of Arts in Music (Ethnomusicology) and Bachelor of Arts in Music degrees. The courses she has taught at the department include basics of Jazz Improvisation, Creating and performing rap music, percussion, voice, foundations of atonal music, band music, foundations of Ugandan popular music, music careers and business, and introduction to ethnomusicology.

Her profile adds that Asaasira received the Convocation Award as the best student in the humanities during the 50th Makerere University graduation ceremony in March 2006. Asaasira is also one of the students that were awarded scholarships by the NORAD Arts and Cultural Education (ACE) Programme, a sandwich master’s program between the University of Bergen (Norway) and Makerere University in 2007.

Her research interests have been mainly in popular music and issues of identity as indicated by her published and unpublished works, which include: “Pearl of Africa Music Awards: Political Construction of Popular Music in Uganda” (M A (Music) Dissertation, 2009).

Besides her academic work, Asaasira was a music director and performer of both Western classical and popular music. She has directed several musical shows at the department as well as outside the department.

For instance, she was the Music Director of the departmental theatrical production, Our Husband has Gone Mad Again, that was performed in October 2015. She was also an instructor and Music director for the musical theatre production, We Can! Tunaweza, which was performed by refugee youth affiliated with Inter Aid Uganda that was staged in January 2016.

“I joined Makerere University’s department of performing arts and film and I met her there. By that time, she was no longer a regular. I told her I would be her friend when she returned. I got to befriend many of those that were close to her. My dream of becoming her friend did not happen,” Mugume adds.

Anita was a different tutor that made studying so easy, one who laughed with her students, in and out of the class. She made music look easier than it was.

She would make sure each and everyone in the class would understand whatever she taught before going to something else. She had a special relationship with each student and was so free with her students.

Ssekiziyivu says, “Anita was a special person, really special and I believe you’ll get more of these comments from my colleagues. I met Anita at Makerere University as a lecturer, but there is no time I remember that lady getting mad given how annoying and class sets of any age can be.”