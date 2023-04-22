Asan saw a mother in Dorris

Asan Oyuk and Dorris Apio crossed paths at Gulu University and one event led to another.

“I joined Gulu University in 2013 and Dorris joined in 2015, we were members of the Christian Union Fellowship,” Asan recalls.

Spotting Dorris

Asan says in 2015 when Dorris joined the university, she, along with some colleagues were ushered into the union.

“Thereafter, there was a praise and worship rally at 7pm but I think they mistook the time for 7am. On our way to class my friend caught my attention as we saw Dorris and her friend entering university in choir uniform. They were very smart,” he adds.

Asan says he knew the Christian Union had serious choir members since Dorris and her friend were dressed for the evening rally.

“I was amazed and Dorris had occupied a place on my mind,” he explains.

“I remember on that day we asked them why they were dressed for the rally so early. And when we told them they were too early, they changed their outfits. That day birthed a good friendship between me and her,” he adds.

They kept in touch and talked whenever they would meet.

Becoming close

Asan says in December 2013, he was in a relationship that he quit.

“The relationship started failing and the split was gradual,” he recalls continuing that at the time the relationship ended, he was at peace and Dorris found a gap.

“One day, I started thinking about how nice a person she was. The fact that we had been spending some time together, I realised her potential and we became closer friends and I started visiting her,” he says.

In the Christian Union, he was a member but Dorris became a vice chairperson in 2016 which was an added advantage to him.

“I was glad that her niche was leadership, and that one of the outstanding qualities I was looking for,” he says.

Attraction

When Asan graduated from the University in 2017, their relationship was well-established.

“We had not talked about the relationship but a foundation was created through our courtship,” he says.

He had prayed about the relationship and had felt easy with Dorris. That is how he knew she was the one for him.

Physical attributes too played a part among other things.

“I was attracted to her knowledge of God, her beauty and height. I had always wanted a tall woman, which Dorris was,” he adds.

What stood out as well, was her motherly character which Asan really valued in her.

“Her love and care for people that was so motherly touched me, and I believe that is why God chose her to become the vice chairperson for the Union,” he remembers.

For Dorris, Asan’s kindness was irresistible.

“One day, I saw him talking to an old woman and he was so kind to her… I really loved the kindness in him,” Dorris shares.

However, she used to see him around and she was not sure if she could relate with him.

Proposal

Dorris was unaware of the proposal and at the time she was working in town.

“I called her to some restaurant in Ntinda, we kept talking and midway, I asked her to be my wife. She was so excited,” he notes.

“I suspected he was going to propose but uncertain of the day. He had taken so long, and when he completed campus, he had not dropped any hints despite our constant communication. I knew I wanted to be with him, so when he proposed, I was so shocked since I did not expect him to do it the way he did it in June 2018,” she adds.

Meeting the parents

Asan paid his first visit to Dorris’s mother with his cousin in Kole District in 2018. He says they had an amazing time. Later, the kukyaala happened in Kole District in November 2018 at Dorris’s parents’ home. The introduction happened at Dorris’s parents home as well.

“At the kukyaala, the dates were set for the introduction and wedding which were slated for March 2019,” she says.

The introduction was on March 2, 2019 and the wedding seven days later.

Preparations

“When I graduated, I got a job and started saving which really helped us so much. Our friends too helped us so much,” he recalls.

“God provided for us because I had just completed campus (university) and I did not have that much money and my man wanted to marry me. It was a tricky situation for me but God came through for my parents and I because they stood with me,” Dorris says.

Asan says they held wedding meetings that helped in raising money for the functions.

To find service providers, Dorris says in her village is a Sacco that provided food, tents, and chairs for the introduction.

“I was happy when I got to know that they were covering much of the things for our introduction,” she recalls.

Asan says a good friend offered to do photography and videography for the functions for free.

He adds that the decorator was from Tororo.

The lows

The decorator delivered something different decor from what had been agreed upon and paid for.

“The salon woman asked us to go early but she did not keep time,” she says.

Quick notes

Date: March 9, 2019

Groom: Asan Oyuk

Bride: Dorris Apio

Reception: Church

Gardens

Tororo

Church: Deliverance Church Tororo