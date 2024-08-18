Asiat Gamba became a game changer for young people

“Thank God that my children and I are alive. I do not know where I would be if I had not acquired some life and entrepreneurial skills. I think I would be wasted or dead, to say the least.” Those were the words of Asiat Gamba as she opened up about her life. A life that is shaping up the lives of the destitute in Mbarara City.

In 2004, Gamba said she walked the streets of Mbarara Town, now a city, in her Rugazi Progressive School – a primary school- uniform as she searched for where to stay. It was on the streets that she met the supposed love of her life.

“I was then 12 years old, and this was after enduring a lot of suffering from my family. While wandering on the streets, I met a handsome boy who was a mechanic. He whispered sweet nothings to me and offered that I stay with him in Kishenyi, one of the Mbarara slums. That is how I ended up being his wife for seven years,” she recalls.

Gamba, 32, notes that despite having a place of abode, all was not rosy.

“I gave birth to my firstborn when I was just 14 years old and then another child when I was 17 years old. My husband would beat me up and occasionally said he never loved me,” she shares.

Leaving marriage

Later, Gamba separated from her husband after he married another wife and had to find survival. That is how she turned to adopting an irresponsible lifestyle to survive with her children.

“Despite being a mother, I went into prostitution even when my children were aware. I remember men used to pay me between Shs200 and Shs500. I thank the Lord for not being affected by Aids. This could not sustain my children and I even when we used to sleep in one of the Pentecostal churches in Kishenyi,” Gamba recounts adding that life was so bad, especially for her helpless family.

“I used to give my children marijuana to sedate them because I could not afford to give them food,” says Gamba.

There was a pig farm in Nkokonjeru on the Mbarara – Kasese Highway and at times Gamba used to sneak there to pick some of the pig food to feed her children. She also frequented restaurants to collect leftovers to aid this need.

Life was so miserable that during her menstruation periods, “I would pick polythene papers and fold them to use as pads.”

“On the streets of Mbarara, 30 young girls joined me in the world’s oldest profession, but 20 of my peers have since died of HIV and eight lost their mental abilities because of substance abuse.”





Turning point

Gamba says her turning point was in 2012 when she learnt how to make leather sandals.

“In 2012, there was a street kid, a young man who had started making leather sandals and I sought his knowledge. He taught me at no cost and that is how I learnt how to make sandals. My first client paid for a pair at Shs30,000 where I managed to make some more money that enabled me to rent a room without a door at Shs10,000,’’ she adds.

After her first pay, Gamba says she had to add more capital to the business and that was the start of her dreams.

After mastering the craft, she started training street children who were interested in learning the shoemaking business and adds that she has since then skilled more than 5,000 of them and takes care of 150 young people.

Rewarding moments

Today, the 32-year-old has become a game changer in the lives of street children and other young people of Mbarara City.

She recently won the game changer award from Mbarara Innovation Village for her efforts in changing lives through her Lugazi Youth Training and Skilling Group in Mbarara City.

Gamba adds that because of her commitment to changing the lives of young people, different entities such as The Aids Support Organisation (TASO) and the Ugandan Prison Service have approached her to help them in changing the lives of the young people.

“I have worked with TASO in various refugee camps, schools, and other conferences to educate people about the dangers of Aids and give comfort to those traumatised,” she explains adding that she has also attained other responsibilities that have changed her life such as giving hands-on skills in making crafts to the Uganda Prisons services. Despite dropping out of school at an early age, her determination to seek knowledge has seen her go for adult education at Excel Adult School in Mbarara City.

Checking her out

We visited Kisenyi Slum where Gamba lives with some of the street children and Mbaguta Street where she has a skilling centre. We talked to some of the rehabilitated and now grown-up young people about their experience of street life.

Allen Nyangoma, 20, says she was born in Mbarara but her mother dumped her on the streets. She grew up on the streets but one day luck came her way.

“Ms Gamba picked me up from the streets when I was 17 years old. I was doing prostitution in the slums of Kizungu to earn a living. I thank God I did not contract sexually transmitted diseases,” says Nyangoma adding: “I also used to smoke weed, drink alcohol, sleep in bars and lodges. While on the streets, we used to buy jet fuel at Shs500 - this fuel would help us not to feel cold while sleeping.

Hope restored

Today, Nyangoma is happy to have acquired new survival skills. She makes handbags and shoes plus does tailoring.

“My dream is to help the young people who are suffering,” Nyangoma says.

Emily Nahwera, 18, says she came with her mother to work at a restaurant in Mbarara City when she was just 12 years old.

“I did the dishes and my mother served food. But one day, she excused herself as if she was going to buy something away from the restaurant and she has since never returned,” Nahwera recounts.

Ms Asiat Gamba holds a certificate of appreciation for strengthening girl child in workplace and communities. Photo | COURTERSY OF ASIATI GAMBA.