Asio turns mushrooms into organic innovation

Growing up in the Teso sub-region, Stellah Racheal Asio sold groundnuts and cassava to make ends meet, an experience that introduced her to farming and markets. After graduating from Makerere University Business School with a Bachelor’s in Human Resource Management in 2006, Asio worked at Made in Italy as a sales agent before she quit to take care of her son. She revived her backyard mushroom business in 2007, having first tried the venture in 2002 in her Senior Six vacation. This birthed Areg Agro Food Limited (AREGBIO) in 2011.She shares her entreprenurial journey.

What inspired you to start AREGBIO?

While growing mushrooms, I saw how sudden price drops discouraged farmers. I resorted to making sauces and pastes. This is how first signature sweet pepper sauce came to the market. The growing demand for healthy, organic foods motivated me to produce nutritious alternatives to ultra-processed foods. Today, AREGBIO makes cheese, yoghurt, bread, jams, sauces, and more from locally sourced materials. Beyond production, we train farmers, promote sustainable agriculture, and encourage women, children, and youth to embrace healthy eating and innovation.

How did Rising Woman Initiative shape your business?

I participated in the Rising Woman Initiative in 2018–2019 and I gained confidence to pitch my idea boldly and connect with mentors, partners, and entrepreneurs. I also learnt a lot in areas of planning, marketing, and financial management that I still apply today. It opened my mind to the fact that women have the potential to lead enterprises that support families, create jobs, and transform communities.

How has your business grown since 2018?

AREGBIO has expanded from four products- tomato paste, roasted sweet peppers, mozzarella and ricotta cheese to about 33 today. We increased our production capacity, built stronger relationships with small holder farmers, and secured patent rights. Today, AREGBIO employes 16 staff. Recognition from the Dairy Development Authority (DDA) boosted our credibility among consumers, retailers, and investors, opening doors to wider markets and pushing us to maintain consistent quality.

Which of products is most liked by consumers ?

Our organic cheese and yoghurt. Why? More and more families are seek ing healthier, preservative-free options. Consumers appreciate that our cheese is made with natural free range grass fed ingredients, while our yoghurt is nutritious and flavoured with locally sourced organic fruits. Some of our most memorable feedback came in 2018, when an Italian Ambassador described our mozzarella as the freshest and most flavourful he had ever tasted. A European Union expatriate was equally amazed to find locally made burrata cheese in Uganda.

What value does AREGBIO bring to the market?

AREGBIO stands out for its commitment to organic production and product diversity. Once imported and costly, products such as cheese and pasta sauces are now locally made, affordable, and better suited to Ugandan tastes. Beyond affordability, our farm-to-table approach guarantees quality. We work directly with small holder farmers, training them in organic practices. In 2014, I formed the Uganda Farmer’s Food Basket Association (UFFB) with 15 members around Kampala to give farmers bargaining power, shield them from price flactuations, cut middlemen exploitation and promote value addition.

The association also provides direct market access, collective certification and branding, knowledge sharing, access to government schemes and policy influence. Such synergy is restoring farmers’ dignity. Today, UFFB has about 700 farmers. Recently, the association merged with EMESA Smart Agro Initiatives to form a social enterprise to certify at least 5,000 farmers under organic and regenerative standards and create 3,000 green jobs for youth and women by 2030. The initiative will expand to Teso, Karamoja, and the Greater North, with a focus on organic fruits, vegetables, free-range dairy, and apiculture.

Any challenges along the way?

One major challenge has been access to finance, since agribusiness requires heavy investment in machinery, storage, and quality control. I addressed this by reinvesting profits and seeking partnerships . At first, many saw organic products, especially cheese, as luxuries for the elite. Through sensitisation, farmer training, tastings, many customers have come on board.

What key lessons have you learnt?

In agribusiness, uncertainties such as weather, pandemics, shifting markets, and changing consumer behaviour demand resilience to keep moving forward. I have also seen the value of networks and mentorship. Women bring unique strengths to agribusiness, such as attention to detail, empathy, and community-building skills, which help in managing people and building trust.

Large-scale agribusiness scares many people. Is that so?

Agribusiness can seem intimidating, but every successful enterprise starts with a single step.Start small, learn as you go, and scale gradually. Invest in knowledge, understand markets, processing and consumer needs, and seek mentorship from those who have walked the path. Remember, agribusiness is more than a business. You are feeding communities, creating jobs, and making a positive impact.

How did Rising Woman initiative harness your leadership skills?

The network boosted my confidence to make bold decisions and lead with vision. It also broadened my perspective on business. Success is not just profit, but creating value, impact, and sustainability. Most importantly, the network gave me a supportive sisterhood community, women who support, challenge me to soar.

What is the future like?

AREG BIO will be a leading organic food brand in East Africa, known for quality, innovation and sustainability. We want to support many farmers, expand production, introduce new products and reach wider regional and international markets. Beyond growth, AREG BIO will create jobs for women and youth, train farmers in organic practices , strengthen value chains and promoting nutrition education.



