At Calvary Prayer Mountain hundreds invoke the divine

Calvary Prayer Mountain is a pilgrimage site of the Catholic Church which opened about four years ago, but often hosts people from all walks of life. It is open to all believers.

Located about 24 kilometres on Mbarara-Kabale Road and around three kilometres off Mbarara-Kabale road in Mirama Village, Rugando Sub-county in Rwampara District, this prayer mountain sees hundreds go there daily to seek divine intervention for physical and spiritual problems. The most exhilarating day there is the first Friday of every month when hordes of believers from all walks of life, especially from western region throng there.

Just metres before the Mirama Catholic Centre Church where the pilgrimage to the mountain starts, you might assume you are going for a national or social function. An uphill breath-taking journey which starts at the church, it is not a difficult climb but tedious walk that at times requires you to carry a bottle of water.

Apart from the first Friday of every month,other days individuals, families or small groups of people visit the area. All class of cars are parked in a well-guarded space by private security guards usually backed up by police officers especially during the last Friday of every month. One cannot miss the food stalls which sell roasted meat, drinks and snacks outside the premises.

Our visit

On the day we visited, the Rev Fr Alexander Mwebembezi led the pilgrims through a four-hour session of prayer, worship and thanksgiving in the church compound. Fr Mwebembezi urged the congregants to prepare their hearts and surrender them to the living God and Jesus Christ and be ready to receive healing and miracles.

“The good God, His son and the Holy Spirit are already amidst us, be ready and prepare your hearts, and allow the spirit of God, blood of Jesus to do wonders and miracles. You will not go back the way you came, your desires and prayers will be answered,” said the priest before urging the congregants to confess their sins and call upon the blood of Jesus to renew their spirit as they prepared to trek the mountain.

Dead silence

After prayers at the church, the journey up to the mountain is rather silent with individual meditation, prayers and connecting to their God. The journey is so peaceful that someone can reflect on faith and connect with God. The journey to the prayer mountain also has different prayer spots until the top. The prayer spots are representative of the parts of the rosary.

At the top of the mountain is symbolic-pillar of Jesus on the cross. Here, the pilgrims are again engaged in worship and thanksgiving songs. A few metres ahead is an altar where final preaching and prayers take place before the day is wound up late in the evening.

Reasons

While some go there for divine intervention, others go there spend moments and connect with God. On our day, hundreds of people explained why they had come for this pilgrimage.

“I came here for self-reflection and peace. When I am troubled, I always want to find a place where I can communicate with my God, reflect on myself and the environment here is perfect for that cause,” said Israel Mwesigye, a 34-year-old banker we found preparing for the pilgrimage.

Grace Basemera, who had travelled from Kijura in Kyenjojo District, said she had come for divine intervention over family woes.

“My neighbour had a mentally challenged child, he came here and was healed. My two daughters have failed to get married and my family suffers demonic attacks. I trust and believe that by the time I leave this prayer mountain, my family will be at peace,” said Basemera.

Multidenominational

Asuman Mugerwa, a businessman in Mbarara City, says he has received miracles, peace of mind whenever he visits the prayer mountain.

“I am a Muslim but I cannot be ashamed of visiting this prayer mountain. At first I was uncomfortable with coming here but a colleague who is also Muslim convinced me after telling me about how, his business had collapsed and he was being hunted because of loans. However, after seeking Allah’s intervention on this mountain everything went back to normal. I have visited this place twice and every time I come, I leave with a free and relaxed mind, plus I also receive miracles,” said Mugerwa.

Assy Baryeija says visiting the prayer mountain gives him a chance to have personal prayers without interference.

“At the prayer mountain I always have peace and good time for meditation away from distractions and I can connect to my God freely,” said Baryeija.